As parents, we always encourage our kids to follow their dreams and pursue a career that they will love. Sometimes that career might be the same as their parents. That's what happened to a Missouri father and daughter who are both heart surgeons at Washington University in St. Louis. The daughter watched her father all her life help people and give people more years with their loved ones. In watching her father growing up one Missouri woman decided to follow in her father's footsteps and become a heart surgeon too. NBC News introduces us to the father and daughter duo.

1 DAY AGO