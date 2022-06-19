ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful finale to spring; heat returns next week

By Jon Loufman
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve got a warm week ahead in Northeast Ohio....

www.cleveland19.com

cleveland19.com

Tracking cooler air for Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is working through this evening. The air mass is more humid. Not much with this front in our neck of the woods. We have isolated showers and storms in the forecast. The little better risk of storms will be along and south of the US-30 corridor (Mansfield to Canton area) due to the timing on when the front will be tracking through.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Tracking spotty storms for Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clear sky tonight and very warm. Temperatures only fall into the lower to middle 70s overnight. A cold will track through tomorrow. It will be more humid. High temperatures in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Shower and storm chances appear to be the highest early...
WEATHER
cleveland19.com

Cedar Point’s wooden ‘Blue Streak’ recognized as roller coaster landmark

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The oldest operating roller coaster at Cedar Point has been recognized as a historical landmark. A special plaque was unveiled at Cedar Point honoring Blue Streak as an American Coaster Enthusiasts historic roller coaster. Park officials and ride enthusiasts were in attendance for a special ceremony...
CLEVELAND, OH
#Northeast Ohio
Isla Chiu

5 Greater Cleveland Bakeries You Should Check Out

Are you looking for a great bakery in the Cleveland area? If so, you should consider visiting these Greater Cleveland bakeries. If you're looking for a great croissant, head to this bakery in Lakewood. Their croissants are flaky, buttery goodness. You can't go wrong with a classic butter croissant. They also have croissants filled with apricot jam, chocolate, raspberry jam, or spinach and feta. Customers also love their ciabatta and scones.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad a suitable celebration

A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
theodysseyonline.com

5 Awesome Places In Cleveland That Just Scream Summer

Cleveland may not seem like the ideal city to spend your summer. After all, Cleveland isn't sexy or cool like Miami. Additionally, Cleveland, unlike Miami, isn't known for its glitz, glamour, nightlife, and beautiful beaches. However, that doesn't mean that Cleveland has nothing exciting to offer. As a matter of fact, Cleveland has so many fun and exciting things to offer, like beaches(I know it's hard to believe, but there are beaches in Cleveland!), ice cream shops, can’t miss events, fairs, and much much more(even during the pandemic!). Here are five of my favorite quintessentially summer places:
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Dark Side of the Land: The Cleveland Strangler

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood there is a memorial called the Garden of 11 Angels. It stands at the site of Anthony Sowell’s home, where the remains of 11 victims were found decaying inside or buried in the yard. Some women attacked by Sowell...
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio last week left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. […]
Cleveland.com

On the road with radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti: Rocking the RV Life

Cleveland radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti, have been living out of their RV and traveling North America since Jeff retired in 2020. They share their stories from the road on their weekly “Rocking the RV Life” podcast, which is available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many other platforms. The podcast is presented in partnership with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This is the first of a new monthly column they will write about their travels.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Food Challenges To Tackle in Ohio

Do you consider yourself to have a big appetite? Are you known for consuming large quantities of food in one sitting?. If the answer is yes, perhaps you should consider checking out these food challenges in the Buckeye State.
cleveland19.com

Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway following an overnight fire in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The fire was first reported at a commercial building on Church Avenue near West 25th Street. 19 News crews were on the scene as smoke billowed from the building, which was later...
spectrumnews1.com

Long-lost siblings meet for the first time in Cleveland

MEDINA, Ohio — A picture of her parents reminds Anna Sardis of her own journey to find her identity. “I ended up here in Cleveland, Ohio because my adoptive parents lived here,” Sardis said. “They came from Greece, and they brought me over after they got me from the orphanage.”
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s how to skip the line at Ohio BMV

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s no more need to take a number and wait in line at the BMV to renew your car’s registration and license plate tags. The Ohio BMV Express kiosks, launched in October 2021, are a self-service way to quickly renew your vehicle registration, taking an average of less than two minutes to […]
CLEVELAND, OH

