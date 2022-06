Silver Lake Beach update -- From Grafton Recreation: Due to our annual well water test not meeting BOH criteria, bathrooms/showers will be closed and the snack bar will be unable to serve hot food for the next few days or so. Portable toilets will be on site. The water will be treated and retested and we hope to be back to 100% operational for this weekend, if not by Monday, June 27.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO