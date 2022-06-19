ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Herschel Walker says he ‘never denied’ having 4 children

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NoFXk_0gFVGihZ00
Tweet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Saturday that he “never denied” the existence of children he hadn’t publicly disclosed before, telling conservative Christians that his kids “knew the truth.”

Speaking before a friendly audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual “Road to Majority” conference, Walker said the revelations about his children had only emboldened his campaign.

“Well, first of all, they knew the truth. You know, I’ve never denied any of my kids and I love them more than I love anything,” he said. “And they didn’t do anything, which just makes me want to fight harder because I’m tired of people misleading the American people. I’m tired of people misleading my family.”

Walker’s comments came after The Daily Beast reported that the former football star has four children, including two sons and a daughter whom he had never discussed publicly. Walker has repeatedly criticized absentee fathers over the years and has called on Black men in particular to play an active role in the children’s lives, holding up his relationship with his older son, Christian Walker, as an example.

Walker, who was interviewed on stage in Nashville, Tennessee, by coalition chair Ralph Reed, said he “knew what I signed up for when I got into this and they don’t realize that.”

“No weapon formed against me should ever prosper,” he said prompting loud applause and cheers.

Walker will face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election, with the contest helping to determine which party will control the Senate, now split 50-50, next year.

Walker, who has been endorsed by top Republicans including former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, has faced serious allegations throughout his campaign, including that he threatened his ex-wife’s life and spread numerous falsehoods.

That includes having dramatically inflated his record as a businessman, overstated his role in a for-profit program that is alleged to have preyed on veterans while defrauding the government and his claim that he graduated at the top of his class from the University of Georgia. He didn’t graduate, as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Comments / 5

Centrist Truth
3d ago

Regardless of his philandering out of wedlock, Walker is not an intelligent man. Too many concussions and the inability to think logically

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted

MIAMI - Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been indicted on multiple charges connected to campaign contribution fraud during his 2018 run for governor of Florida. A federal grand jury has returned a twenty-one count indictment against Gillum, 42. The indictment alleges that between 2016 and 2019, Gillum and co-defendant Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks conspired to commit wire fraud, by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose. The indictment also alleges Gillum and Lettman-Hicks used third parties to divert a portion...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jan. 6 hearing: Sen. Ron Johnson wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes

MADISON, Wis. — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence's staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday's meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.Johnson spokeswoman Alexa Henning downplayed the texts after they were publicly revealed for the first time during the committee's hearing in Washington, but did not deny that Johnson had wanted to hand-deliver the slate of fake electors to Pence."The senator had no involvement in the creation of...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Nashville, TN
Elections
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Nashville, TN
City
Campaign, TN
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Ralph Reed
Person
Donald Trump
The Hill

The Hill

604K+
Followers
73K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy