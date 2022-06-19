ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted in St. Louis

By Kevin S. Held, Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAY1Q_0gFVGKiF00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Less than a day after the City of St. Louis issued a boil advisory for sections of north and south city, the water department has lifted that advisory. The water in those neighborhoods has been declared safe to drink.

The city issued the boil order advisory late Saturday evening after the Water Division reported low water pressure in portions of its service area caused by a loss of power at one of its water treatment plants.

The water department did not find any contamination but was testing samples due to concerns with the water.

The tests came back negative and the order was lifted at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Brazen theft caught on cam at popular garden center in St. Louis County
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxSwf_0gFVGKiF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZP2L_0gFVGKiF00

Frequently asked questions about boil orders from the City of St. Louis:

Do I need to boil bath water?

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

What are the causes of boil water orders?

The presence of fecal coliform or E. coli bacteria is a common cause for issuing a boil water order. Other instances include low water pressure and inadequate levels of chlorine in systems that require chlorination. High turbidity levels, cross-connections, inadequate treatment techniques, and the presence of other microbial pathogens such as Giardia or Cryptosporidium are potential causes for boil water orders that occur less frequently.

What are the symptoms of water-borne illness?

Disease symptoms may include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, as well as possible jaundice and associated headaches and fatigue.

These symptoms, however, are not just associated with disease-causing organisms in
drinking water; they also may be caused by a number of factors other than your drinking
water.

Are some groups of people more seriously affected?

Persons with reduced immune function, infants under six months in age, and the elderly are more seriously impacted by water-borne disease. Immune function may be reduced due to chemotherapy for treatment, organ transplants, or diseases such as HIV/AIDS. Persons in these groups need to contact their personal physicians for additional information.

Should I buy bottled water just to be on the safe side?

Buying bottled water may be a feasible alternative to boiling drinking water when under a boil water order. Bottled water operations are routinely inspected, and samples are analyzed by state health agencies. This
offers a safe source of water for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth.

Where can I get more information?

To learn more about your drinking water, call the Missouri Department of Natural Resources at 800-361-4827. If you are served by a public water system, call the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water hotline at 800-426-479.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

St. Louis, St. Charles soon planning to offer COVID-19 vaccines for young children

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available to children as young as six months in the St. Louis area, following a recommendation from CDC officials last week. A CDC panel voted Saturday to recommend vaccinating all children in the age group of six months to five years old with one of two separate COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

STL Street Division responds after FOX 2 report on sinkholes

ST. LOUIS – Days after a FOX 2 report highlighting south St. Louis residents’ growing frustrations with sinkholes in their neighborhood, the city’s Street Division has responded. On Wednesday, spokesman Nick Desidieri sent an email to FOX 2 saying, “Repairing our streets and keeping St. Louisans safe...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
FOX2Now

Why helicopters are landing in Maplewood this week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Maplewood Richmond Heights High School athletic fields will have helicopters landing on them along with first responders Wednesday and Friday morning for drills. There will also be first responders and helicopters near the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center. The Maplewood Richmond Heights School Distrcit...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Water Testing#The Water Division#Giardia
KMOV

St. Louis Bourbon Society: Bourbon & Brews

The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening. Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting in north St. Louis. A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

First day of summer also has poor air quality

ST. LOUIS -Tuesday is the first day of summer, but it’s also the first poor air quality day of the season. The Clean Air Partnership monitors air quality. They urge people to cut down on air pollution by carpooling or taking the Metro. They have a campaign called “Don’t Pollute. Switch Up Your Commute.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
KMOV

Frankie Martin’s Garden set to open in Cottleville this summer

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck entertainment complex will open in St. Charles County later this summer, as construction crews work to make up delays caused by supply chain issues. Frankie Martin’s Garden, situated at the corner of Highway N and St. Charles Street in Cottleville, will offer...
COTTLEVILLE, MO
lakesaintlouis.com

Lake Saint Louis Temporarily Halts New Applications for Multi-Family Housing

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO June 21, 2022 – The City of Lake Saint Louis has imposed a 90-day moratorium to temporarily halt the acceptance and processing of new applications associated with the development or construction of new multi-family housing. The temporary moratorium was approved by a unanimous vote of the Board of Aldermen at the June 20, 2022, Board of Aldermen Meeting.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Two deadly crashes Tuesday in rural eastern Missouri

MISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes resulting in two deaths Tuesday in eastern Missouri. The first crash happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in on St. Joe Drive in St. Francois County, just south of Parkway Drive. MSHP reports Steven Monia, 29, of Park Hills died in the crash.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy