UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Less than a day after the City of St. Louis issued a boil advisory for sections of north and south city, the water department has lifted that advisory. The water in those neighborhoods has been declared safe to drink.

The city issued the boil order advisory late Saturday evening after the Water Division reported low water pressure in portions of its service area caused by a loss of power at one of its water treatment plants.

The water department did not find any contamination but was testing samples due to concerns with the water.

The tests came back negative and the order was lifted at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Frequently asked questions about boil orders from the City of St. Louis:

Do I need to boil bath water?

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

What are the causes of boil water orders?

The presence of fecal coliform or E. coli bacteria is a common cause for issuing a boil water order. Other instances include low water pressure and inadequate levels of chlorine in systems that require chlorination. High turbidity levels, cross-connections, inadequate treatment techniques, and the presence of other microbial pathogens such as Giardia or Cryptosporidium are potential causes for boil water orders that occur less frequently.

What are the symptoms of water-borne illness?

Disease symptoms may include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, as well as possible jaundice and associated headaches and fatigue.

These symptoms, however, are not just associated with disease-causing organisms in

drinking water; they also may be caused by a number of factors other than your drinking

water.

Are some groups of people more seriously affected?

Persons with reduced immune function, infants under six months in age, and the elderly are more seriously impacted by water-borne disease. Immune function may be reduced due to chemotherapy for treatment, organ transplants, or diseases such as HIV/AIDS. Persons in these groups need to contact their personal physicians for additional information.

Should I buy bottled water just to be on the safe side?

Buying bottled water may be a feasible alternative to boiling drinking water when under a boil water order. Bottled water operations are routinely inspected, and samples are analyzed by state health agencies. This

offers a safe source of water for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth.

Where can I get more information?

To learn more about your drinking water, call the Missouri Department of Natural Resources at 800-361-4827. If you are served by a public water system, call the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water hotline at 800-426-479.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.