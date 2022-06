(New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County, Pa.) A man had to be rescued after a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Route 168 in New Beaver Borough Monday Afternoon. The driver’s legs were pinned under the dashboard of the truck and firefighters had to cut away parts of the pickup to free him. He was freed from the vehicle after about 45 minutes and taken to a local hospital.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO