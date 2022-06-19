ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police hunt for driver who fatally struck boy, 11

capitolwolf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are searching for a driver who ran over and killed an 11-year-old boy who was crossing a...

capitolwolf.com

fox32chicago.com

Chicago black belt takes down man who allegedly punched 7-Eleven clerk

CHICAGO — A Chicago man with years of experience in self-defense took down another man at a 7-Eleven on the North Side after the suspect allegedly punched an employee. The incident was all captured on incredible Facebook Live video, which the Good Samaritan recorded himself. After the 19-year-old employee...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old boy seriously wounded on South Side

CHICAGO — A teen was wounded inside his South Side home early Wednesday when a bullet came through the window. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was inside a home in the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue in the city’s West Chatham neighborhood when he was struck at around 1:05 a.m. He was taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Security guard helps 2-year-old boy found walking alone in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy was found wandering alone in the South Austin neighborhood.Police said the boy, only wearing a diaper, was found walking in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue around 4:15 a.m.A security guard at a nearby gas station spotted the boy, looked for his parents and called police. "He was just fine when he got to me," Gerald Foster said. "We came in, I got him a shirt, got him a juice and a bag of chips and just took care of him like he was mine." Police confirmed the child's parents were located. Police said the child does not appear to have any injuries. 
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Police investigating after woman shot, killed in Oak Park parking lot

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed in Oak Park early Wednesday morning.  Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head area in a parking lot, at 100 Chicago Ave, around 1:52 a.m. A witness say two male offenders approached the victim from behind, fired a shot, and took their belongings. They were also seen fleeing the scene in the woman's dark Chrysler vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found shot to death in Oak Park parking lot

OAK PARK, Ill. - A woman was found shot dead early Wednesday in a parking lot in west suburban Oak Park. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 1:52 a.m. in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen shot through window inside home in West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is seriously wounded after being struck by gunfire through a window while inside a home in West Chatham overnight. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, in the 8000 block of South Harvard.Chicago police say the 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.No one is in custody. Area two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 22, fatally shot during argument in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and killed during an argument with a man Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 22-year-old was arguing with a man around 11:10 p.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the head in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Teen girls arrested in stabbing of 15-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO — Two teenage girls have been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side. The charges reportedly stem from an incident that happened on Friday, May 20, 2022 on the 3100 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive in The Gap neighborhood that's a part of the Douglas community area on the city's near south side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 14, reported missing from the Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Kamyra Washington was last seen Sunday in the area of 2300 West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Washington is 5-foot-10, 260 pounds with...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After 100 MPH chase, a man is charged with carjacking a woman in the Loop

Prosecutors say two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Loop while she was on break from work. But they only charged one of the men with the hijacking. Devonte Ladd, 18, and Deshun McGee, 20, were arrested when they ran from the hijacked car following a traffic crash as state police and Chicago cops followed them, according to the allegations. A woman who ran from the vehicle escaped.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab thieves hit Loop store

CHICAGO - Thieves broke into a retail store and made off with merchandise Tuesday night in the Loop. Just before midnight, police responded to an alarm at a retail clothing store in the 100 block of South State Street. They found the front door had been shattered with a rock...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbers target at least 12 people in overnight crime spree

Another wave of armed robberies rolled across the city overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in its wake. Among the victims are a tourist visiting the Mag Mile, two people riding in a pedicab on Wacker Drive in the Loop, a man walking in Boystown, and an employee leaving work at a popular West Town bar.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two teenage girls charged in stabbing of 15-year-old on South Side

CHICAGO - Two girls are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing and seriously wounding a 15-year-old girl last May on Chicago's South Side. The teens, ages 15 and 17, are accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl multiple times on May 20 in the 3100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

