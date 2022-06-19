Police hunt for driver who fatally struck boy, 11

CHICAGO — A Chicago man with years of experience in self-defense took down another man at a 7-Eleven on the North Side after the suspect allegedly punched an employee. The incident was all captured on incredible Facebook Live video, which the Good Samaritan recorded himself. After the 19-year-old employee...
CHICAGO — A teen was wounded inside his South Side home early Wednesday when a bullet came through the window. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was inside a home in the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue in the city’s West Chatham neighborhood when he was struck at around 1:05 a.m. He was taken […]
A suspect is in custody after a 19-year-old man was shot in the face near the North Avenue Beach House on Tuesday night. Chicago police said three officers suffered minor injuries as they tried to break up fights among young people who streamed into the nearby Old Town neighborhood after being swept from the lakefront following the shooting.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy was found wandering alone in the South Austin neighborhood.Police said the boy, only wearing a diaper, was found walking in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue around 4:15 a.m.A security guard at a nearby gas station spotted the boy, looked for his parents and called police. "He was just fine when he got to me," Gerald Foster said. "We came in, I got him a shirt, got him a juice and a bag of chips and just took care of him like he was mine." Police confirmed the child's parents were located. Police said the child does not appear to have any injuries.
A car collided with a semi-truck in the southbound lanes, near Central Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. The driver of the car died, while the driver of the truck was not injured, state police said.
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed in Oak Park early Wednesday morning. Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head area in a parking lot, at 100 Chicago Ave, around 1:52 a.m. A witness say two male offenders approached the victim from behind, fired a shot, and took their belongings. They were also seen fleeing the scene in the woman's dark Chrysler vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Authorities in Will County issued an update in a crash that killed two people and left four others in critical condition. At around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of 143rd Street and King Road in Homer Glen on the report of a multi-vehicle crash. Preliminary reports indicate that […]
CHICAGO -- A man who worked as a security guard on the Far South Side is accused of kidnapping a woman and chaining her in an upstairs attic of an abandoned home for three days, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. The woman was found on May 21 after her calls...
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and killed during an argument with a man Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 22-year-old was arguing with a man around 11:10 p.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the head in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, police said.
CHICAGO — Two teenage girls have been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side. The charges reportedly stem from an incident that happened on Friday, May 20, 2022 on the 3100 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive in The Gap neighborhood that's a part of the Douglas community area on the city's near south side.
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Kamyra Washington was last seen Sunday in the area of 2300 West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Washington is 5-foot-10, 260 pounds with...
Prosecutors say two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Loop while she was on break from work. But they only charged one of the men with the hijacking. Devonte Ladd, 18, and Deshun McGee, 20, were arrested when they ran from the hijacked car following a traffic crash as state police and Chicago cops followed them, according to the allegations. A woman who ran from the vehicle escaped.
A deadly accident early Wednesday morning on Interstate 55 near Harlem Avenue killed one person and backed up traffic for nearly four hours, officials say. The accident, between an SUV and a semi-truck, occurred just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway at Central, according to the Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO - Thieves broke into a retail store and made off with merchandise Tuesday night in the Loop. Just before midnight, police responded to an alarm at a retail clothing store in the 100 block of South State Street. They found the front door had been shattered with a rock...
Another wave of armed robberies rolled across the city overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in its wake. Among the victims are a tourist visiting the Mag Mile, two people riding in a pedicab on Wacker Drive in the Loop, a man walking in Boystown, and an employee leaving work at a popular West Town bar.
CHICAGO - Two girls are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing and seriously wounding a 15-year-old girl last May on Chicago's South Side. The teens, ages 15 and 17, are accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl multiple times on May 20 in the 3100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.
