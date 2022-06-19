ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Best and Quickest Way to Kill Disgusting Maggots in Your Garbage Can

By Steve Shannon
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here it is, the most disgusting part of these scorching hot and humid Illinois summer days was discovered while bringing my garbage cans back from the curb. Have you ever brought your cans back from the curb on garbage day and gotten smacked in the face with a rotten smell? It's...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

ALDI Has Released Its Fan-Favorite Washable Rug In a New Size

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Rugs add texture and warmth to a room, but are also an under looked (no pun intended) design staple that complete any space. From vintage-style patterns for the living room and pop culture-inspired pieces for the kids’ bedrooms, there are plenty of styles to play around with, whether it be a runner or an area rug.
HOME & GARDEN
CBS News

Freshpet recalls dog food over potential salmonella contamination

Freshpet is recalling bags of dog food sold by retailers in a dozen states and Puerto Rico due to potential salmonella contamination. The dog food being recalled was part of a lot earmarked for destruction, but instead was "inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks," the company stated in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
MAINE STATE
LiveScience

What fruits can you eat on keto?

Eating fruit is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. However, with low-carb diets becoming more popular, you may be wondering what fruits you can eat on keto. They may be packed to the brim with essential vitamins, minerals and compounds with strong health-promoting benefits, but fruits also have a high sugar content.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgusting#White Vinegar#Garbage Cans#A Maggot
CBS News

The best rolling luggage in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With summer upon us, dreams of that vacation you have been planning for months are finally about to come true....
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Costco Charcuterie Board That Has TikTok Drooling

Many people who are not French speakers struggle with its pronunciation, but thankfully charcuterie boards can be rather easy to assemble. For one thing, cheese is really the only mandatory item. (After all, who wouldn't be happy cutting into a hunk of aged parmesan or crumbly feta regardless of what else is — or isn't — on the plate?) And it hardly needs to be breathlessly, beautifully ornate. In fact, chef and cookbook author Alison Roman encourages hosts to throw together a simple cheese plate to keep their guests sated, especially when it looks like dinner will be served later than planned due to unforeseen challenges in the kitchen. Under such circumstances, she recommends serving the charcuterie board without first cutting and portioning the cheese, allowing guests to do it themselves. (Another essential tip to keep everyone happy: keep the wine flowing.)
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky Dog and His Butterfly Playmate are too Freakin’ Cute [WATCH]

Dogs seem to think everything was made to play with them. All things that are near them are a sort of toy or playmate. It's so adorable. At my house, our dog Luna thinks that our four-pound dog, Lola, is a toy dog. Her toy furry dog toy. You can tell that Luna would never hurt Lola but really wants to play fetch with her. It gets kind of annoying for Lola, while Luna just keeps trying to play with what, to be honest, even looks like a little toy.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy