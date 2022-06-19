Best and Quickest Way to Kill Disgusting Maggots in Your Garbage Can

Many people who are not French speakers struggle with its pronunciation, but thankfully charcuterie boards can be rather easy to assemble. For one thing, cheese is really the only mandatory item. (After all, who wouldn't be happy cutting into a hunk of aged parmesan or crumbly feta regardless of what else is — or isn't — on the plate?) And it hardly needs to be breathlessly, beautifully ornate. In fact, chef and cookbook author Alison Roman encourages hosts to throw together a simple cheese plate to keep their guests sated, especially when it looks like dinner will be served later than planned due to unforeseen challenges in the kitchen. Under such circumstances, she recommends serving the charcuterie board without first cutting and portioning the cheese, allowing guests to do it themselves. (Another essential tip to keep everyone happy: keep the wine flowing.)

