Looking Back: United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor – Part 1

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee is defending his post after allegations he doesn’t live in the district he represents. He addressed the claims at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “The city of Sacramento has documented and verified my residence and I will continue to proudly represent the people of District 2,” he said. That statement comes after a Sacramento Bee report that says Loloee does not live in north Sacramento where he’s registered to vote. Instead, the paper said he lives in his wife’s million-dollar home in Granite Bay and was even sworn in there. Loloee said the report does not “represent the full picture” of his life. In a statement, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said: “Councilmember Loloee has agreed to provide me, the city manager and the city attorney with a report clarifying the facts of his residency, including the chronology of where he has resided since being sworn in.”

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO