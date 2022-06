PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County driver has been charged after an accident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital. Northern Lancaster Regional Police responded on June 21 to Doe Run Road near Indian Village Road for the report of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle. Police say a Nissan Sedan, operated by Nicholas Piper of Lititz, had been traveling westbound on Doe Run Road. Police say Piper had attempted to pass another vehicle on the right which was turning left onto Indian Village Road.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO