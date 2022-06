Forty years on, here’s a rerelease of the first movie in the Rambo series from 1982: the watchable if entirely preposterous exploitation-action picture in which star and co-writer Sylvester Stallone makes his first appearance as John Rambo, the decorated Green Beret, Vietnam veteran and commando übermensch in a permanent rage at the way he and his fellow soldiers were let down. It climaxes with an entirely bizarre speech from Rambo on the subject of his PTSD, delivered in Stallone’s unintelligible slurred drone: “Igghh sawfff bodyghhh partghhs everyghrhwhere…!”

