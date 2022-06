In response to Stafford County’s new fees at Historic Port of Falmouth Park beginning on July 22, 2022, the City of Fredericksburg is advancing more quickly its efforts to implement fees at Old Mill Park. As the City’s parks grow in popularity the operational/maintenance costs are increasing, and as highlighted in the recently approved Parks and Recreation Master Plan, necessitate additional cost recovery. The fees in Stafford may also push additional users to Old Mill Park, many of whom may seek parking options in adjacent neighborhoods. The public is invited to join City staff in a discussion about what is being proposed to continue to manage access to our great park, while working to avoid unsafe overuse.

1 DAY AGO