Eagles Score 3 in 7th Inning to Become Class B State Champions Beat Freeport 3-2

By Chris Popper
 3 days ago
For the 2nd time in 4 years the Ellsworth Eagles defeated the Freeport Falcons to become Class B State Champions, winning in dramatic fashion Saturday, June 19th 3-2. The Eagles had 1 out in the top of the 7th when they rallied thanks to some timely hitting, and the Falcons defense...

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

