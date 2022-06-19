Country Club to Host the Washington Fire Department Golf Tournament

It was a split against the rival Iowa City Regina Regals Tuesday for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls of summer. After seeing their longest winning streak in seven years, of seven games, snapped on Monday, Mid-Prairie bounced back to edge No. 4 in Class 2A Iowa City Regina 2-1 on the softball diamond in Kalona. Mid-Prairie had eight hits in the game including two for Sydney Knebel, a Madeline Schrader triple and a Gabi Robertson double. Schrader and Brittany Kinsinger each drove in a run. Knebel made those two runs stand up, throwing a complete game in recording the victory, allowing nine hits, one run, walking two and striking out three. The Hawks improve to 12-9 with the win and await a date at No. 7 in Class 2A Wilton Wednesday. You can hear all of the softball action between the Golden Hawks and Beavers live tonight on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 6:30p.m. and first pitch at 7p.m. from Wilton High School.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO