Country Club to Host the Washington Fire Department Golf Tournament

The Richland Community Club will present a fireworks display on Saturday July 2. A local band will be performing and local baseball and softball teams will be selling concessions before the display. Flashing Thunder will be conducting the presentation. Secretary with the Richland Community Club Alisa Tolle shares, “They’re (Flashing...
The pool at the Washington YMCA has just begun their summer swim lessons. Amy Schulte, the CEO of the Washington YMCA notes that these classes fill up quickly. “It’s important for kids to realize that water is fun but that it’s also something to be cautious around. Kids can be really fearless at times so it’s important for us to teach them that adults need to know when they are going to be around the water.”
A pre-fair event for local 4-H’ers has been announced for those who are interested in participating in the upcoming County Fair. A dairy workshop will be held on July 7th at 7:00 pm at the Washington County Fairgrounds main show ring. Participants who plan on being exhibitionists at this years fair are encouraged to bring an animal to gain practice in the ring.
For the first time in 10-years, the Washington County Mini Bus will be increasing their fares. The change is set to take effect July 1st. A one-way ride in town will increase to $3.50 with a round trip costing $7.00 with all in between stops being $1.00. Cris Gaughan the...
A grain silo at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth, in Des Moines County collapsed on Tuesday morning, falling into another silo and rupturing its side while pushing an overhead grain storage bin off its foundation. One person was still unaccounted for on Tuesday. Emergency crews from area counties have...
The KCII Severe Weather Action Team took the air Tuesday evening for multiple severe weather warnings issued for Washington County and southeast Iowa. At 6:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Washington County, southern Iowa and Keokuk Counties until 7:30p.m. Then again at 7:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a second Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washington, Keokuk, northwestern Henry and Jefferson counties until 8:15pm. The main threats with these storms were heavy rainfall, hail up to 3/4″ in diameter and 60mph wind gusts. There were reports of a tree down across a road in West Chester and tree damage in Keota from the storms. Four members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team brought live coverage to the air. The one to count on for severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
The Washington Historic Preservation Commission met in regular session on Monday and approved the demolition of the Smouse House 321 S. Iowa Avenue citing its long term vacancy, safety hazards, and the current estimate that it would cost over $1.5 million to demolish. Jeff Hazelett, an associate at the Elliott...
A gas leak was reported June 22nd at the corner of West Monroe St & South Ave E in a residential area. Both the Washington Police and Fire Department responded to the scene while Alliant Energy repaired the leak. Everyone was safely evacuated from the area and there were no injuries to report.
Southeast Conference rivals in Washington and Mount Pleasant met up on the baseball diamond at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex on Monday with both teams splitting a doubleheader. Game one saw each team score in five different innings and the home Panthers (6-12, 5-9) had a response every time the Demons would tie or take the lead. The final response was the dagger with an 8-8 tie broke in the bottom of the seventh on a Paytan Hagans walk off single that gave the home Panthers a 9-8 win. Washington did get the bats going with 13 hits led by a 3-for-5 outing from Lucas Kroll. Avery Six brought in three runs on a single and triple. Zeke Slagel threw 4 2/3 innings on the hill with only one of the seven runs being earned surrendering five hits and striking out six.
The 3rd annual Washington Rainbow Walk will be this Saturday at noon in Sunset Park. The main parade will have onlookers tossing paint on parade participants with a water balloon fight afterward. After the main parade concludes there will be a pet parade with prizes for the winners. Categories include Best Dressed, Crowd Favorite and Judges Choice. When asked about how pets and a traditional pride parade intertwine with one another, organizer Whitney Gray pointed out the long history between pets and the LGBTQ+ community.
Monday night at 9:25pm the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a cement truck that rolled over at 1620 Kiwi Ave in Wellman. The mixer was loaded at the time of the crash but no injuries were sustained by the driver as the truck rolled onto the passengers side. No citations were issued for the crash.
It was a split against the rival Iowa City Regina Regals Tuesday for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls of summer. After seeing their longest winning streak in seven years, of seven games, snapped on Monday, Mid-Prairie bounced back to edge No. 4 in Class 2A Iowa City Regina 2-1 on the softball diamond in Kalona. Mid-Prairie had eight hits in the game including two for Sydney Knebel, a Madeline Schrader triple and a Gabi Robertson double. Schrader and Brittany Kinsinger each drove in a run. Knebel made those two runs stand up, throwing a complete game in recording the victory, allowing nine hits, one run, walking two and striking out three. The Hawks improve to 12-9 with the win and await a date at No. 7 in Class 2A Wilton Wednesday. You can hear all of the softball action between the Golden Hawks and Beavers live tonight on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 6:30p.m. and first pitch at 7p.m. from Wilton High School.
This past Friday and Saturday the City of Kalona hosted its annual town celebration Kalona Days. Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh touts the event, “We just finished up our Kalona Days Celebration this last weekend which was very well received. The Kalona Chamber of Commerce did an excellent job putting on a free family friendly event on Friday evening with some movies and some other activities and then a full day of activities with a parade on Saturday. So it was great weather, great event, and a great turnout. So we kind of hit all the marks there, so thank you to the Kalona Chamber of Commerce.”
A pivotal Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdown took place in Columbus Junction on Monday with the Wildcats upending Pekin 8-3. Columbus scored once in the first and tallied runs in five different innings, as they never trailed in the decisive victory. The offense put up 10 hits with Jocelyn Fulton having a career night going 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Libby White and Kennedy Woepking each produced a pair of knocks. Lily Coil recorded the win in the circle tossing five innings of two run ball giving up five hits and striking out eight.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet this week in regular session. The approval for a letter of intent with Natel Inc. will be discussed after a paperwork error prevented the topic from being advanced in last week’s meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21st at 9am. In the basement of the Washington County Courthouse, with information for zoom credentials available on the Washington County Supervisors website.
Returning home and producing a pair of wins was what the Sigourney summer teams accomplished on Monday in a sweep of Iowa Valley including another monumental performance on the softball diamond. The No. 11 Savage softball team scratched across a couple early runs and laid the ground work for a...
Runs were plentiful and the innings were few last night at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex when the Washington softball team rolled to a pair of victories over Mount Pleasant by a combined 31-1 tally. As heard on KCII, the two games lasted just a total of six innings with the...
Wayland Police Chief Dustin Stuelke is reminding area residents that it’s that time of year again when you will see and hear fireworks in the evenings. According to the Iowa Code for fireworks, a person is allowed to use or explode consumer fireworks based on specific local ordinances. One...
A memorial mass for 62-year-old William “Bill” J. Ruth of North Liberty will be Wednesday, June 22nd at 1:30p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cosgrove. Family will greet friends Tuesday, June 21st from 4-7p.m. at Waldschmidt Hall in Cosgrove where a rosary will be recited at 3:30p.m. Memorial donations to support the family can be directed to Molissa Koch of North Liberty.
