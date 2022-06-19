ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York City homicide suspect arrested

By George Stockburger, James Wesser, Lauren Rude
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a late night shooting in York City on Saturday. According to the York County Coroner’s office, York City Police responded to the 600 block of Linden Ave. for a report of shots fired around 11:21 p.m. Saturday night....

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Anthony Baltimore, the suspect in a fatal 2021 Carlisle barbershop shooting, has been added to the U.S. Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted List with a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Baltimore is wanted for homicide, assault, and parole violation charges...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

3 dead after central Pa. crash: state police

Three people were killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. The single-vehicle crash was first reported around 12:18 p.m. on the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, outside New Oxford, according to Trooper Kelly Abati. One of the drivers...
NEW OXFORD, PA
WGAL

3 dead, 3 injured in crash in Adams County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are dead and three others are injured after a high-speed crash in Adams County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, the driver of a 2011 Jeep left the roadway, hitting a tree and stopping in a cow pasture. The driver of...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Fugitive Arrested in Coatesville

COATESVILLE, PA — The City of Coatesville Police Department arrested a man with an arrest warrant on Saturday. Authorities state that on June 18, 2022, at approximately 8:00 AM, police apprehended 47-year-old Tige Thompson in the 500 block of Lumber Street after it was found he had an active warrant out of Lancaster County. Thompson was taken into custody without incident and held for Lancaster County.
COATESVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
abc27.com

Gettysburg Police renewing deadly 1980s Christmas cold case

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg Borough Police and the Adams County District Attorney’s Office are taking a “renewed look” at a 1980s cold case death. Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett says 79-year-old Ivan Darling was found in his home on Christmas Day in 1986 with multiple puncture wounds that caused massive hemorrhaging. Officials say his death was the result of a robbery.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

York police arrest man's brother in homicide

York police have arrested a man and charged him in his brother's death. Officers arrested Nathaniel Cutchall, 24, on Sunday along the 900 block of Wayne Avenue. He is being charged with criminal homicide for the shooting death of his brother, Logan Cutchall, 22. Police said the shooting happened just...
YORK, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders owner Jeff McCreary surrenders to police

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jeff McCreary, owner of Vision Home Builders, has turned himself in to police. Dauphin County District Court officials have confirmed that McCreary surrendered to Lower Paxton Township Police in Dauphin County to face three felony charges in connection with a customer who lived in Dauphin County. The customer claims that […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Homicide#Violent Crime#York City Police#Logan Cutchall#Wellspan York Hospital#The York County Prison#Abc27 News
Daily Voice

PA Man Named 'Knight' Eludes Police For Second Time

A central Pennsylvania man with the surname "Knight" sounds like no knight in shining armor, as a second warrant for his arrest was issued shortly after he was released after being nabbed on a bench warrant. Jason Knight, 45, of Palmyra, was originally wanted on a bench warrant when he...
PALMYRA, PA
Daily Voice

Three People Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

Three people are dead, and multiple people were "critically injured" in a crash in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 22, Pennsylvania state police say. Three coroners and at least one medivac has been called to the two-vehicle crash that happened around 12:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, according to Adams County 911 dispatchers.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Investigators will take a fresh look at 1986 cold case in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Detectives from the Gettysburg Borough Police Department and members of the Adams County District Attorney's Office are taking another look at a cold-case homicide from 1986, District Attorney Brian R. Sinnett announced Tuesday. The case involves the December 1986 death of 79-year-old Ivan Darling, who was...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Brother charged in shooting death of central Pa. man: report

A York man has been charged for the Saturday night shooting death of his 22-year-old brother, according to WGAL.com. Police arrested Nathaniel Cutchall, 24, and charged him on Sunday with criminal homicide in the death of Logan Cutchall. According to police, officers responded to a call in the 600 block...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Suspect steals thousands from safe while victim is hospitalized

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an inactive burglary on June 19 at approximately 9:23 p.m. at 33 Sunrise Court in Swatara Township. Two suspects are being investigated who had access to the residence and the key to a safe. Somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash was stolen from the safe.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

State Police investigating Tractor Supply store theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle Station, is investigating a theft that happened at the Tractor Supply Company in Shippensburg on June 16 at 1:43 a.m. An unknown suspect, who was driving a semi-truck with a tractor-trailer, cut wires to disable the outside lighting at...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WGAL

Deadly shooting in York

York City Police say one person died after being shot late Saturday night. According to police, shots were fired just after 11 p.m., near the 600 block of Linden Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 22-year-old male victim. Police say he was taken to the...
YORK, PA
wdac.com

Another Armed Robbery In Ephrata

EPHRATA – Ephrata Police are investigating a second armed robbery. Last evening at 10:53 p.m., a man robbed the Turkey Hill at 903 South State Street. Just prior to closing, a man, whose face was covered by a neck gaiter and sunglasses, entered the store, displayed a handgun, tied the clerk’s hands behind her back, demanded the clerk provide instructions for opening the safe, and took cash. He exited the store via a side door. The suspect is described as an unknown race male, between five foot eight and five foot eleven, average build, and wearing dark clothing. It’s unknown if there could be a possible connection to the armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in Ephrata on June 18. Anyone with information about this robbery or the robbery at Dollar Tree is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Quinn at 717-738-9200, ext. 242.
EPHRATA, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating a theft from a Chambersburg Sunoco

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are investigating a theft that occurred on Jan. 18 at a Sunoco gas station. The Sunoco gas station on Wayne Avenue was allegedly robbed by two men at 5:30 p.m. The suspects targeted a lottery machine at the gas station and allegedly made...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Home and cars hit by gunfire in York County neighborhood

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a Spring Garden Township neighborhood. Just after midnight on June 20, police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Windsor Street and Mulberry Street. Witness told police that multiple shots were fired during...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy