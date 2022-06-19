ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The notorious history of California's still-standing swastika-shaped building

By Andrew Chamings
 3 days ago
The resemblance went unnoticed for...

lopy12
3d ago

This is absolute nonsense! People are now being offended by the geometry of buildings!? Where does it end? Let's take markers and then play connect the dots on children's freckles. if any of the created shapes look offensive, let's skin the child.

Reply(3)
27
Carlos Uybungco
3d ago

maybe because that area is restricted air space the only aircraft flying over in that area are military aircraft. and most pilots are busy landing their 100 of millions of dollar aircraft..

Reply(2)
19
Mike E
3d ago

maybe at the time, they were just trying to build some stuff and maximize space? no intention of an overhead photo decades later meaning a thing? maybe its just some buildings ......

Reply(2)
18
