The decadeslong love affair between the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Big Sur

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan has essentially stuck to the same setlist since kicking off his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in November 2021, but he wrapped up his show at Oakland, California’s Fox Theater on Saturday night by covering the Grateful Dead’s “Friend of the Devil” instead of the standard set-closer “Every Grain of Sand.” It was his first time playing the song since 2007, and the first time he’s changed his setlist by even a single song in the past 37 concerts. Check out a recording of the big moment: Dylan’s love of the Grateful...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO