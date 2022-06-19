ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

The decadeslong love affair between the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Big Sur

By Andrew Pridgen
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What is it about Big Sur that holds the secrets to the Red Hot Chili Peppers'...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Hear Bob Dylan Honor the Grateful Dead With Surprise Cover of ‘Friend of the Devil’

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan has essentially stuck to the same setlist since kicking off his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in November 2021, but he wrapped up his show at Oakland, California’s Fox Theater on Saturday night by covering the Grateful Dead’s “Friend of the Devil” instead of the standard set-closer “Every Grain of Sand.” It was his first time playing the song since 2007, and the first time he’s changed his setlist by even a single song in the past 37 concerts. Check out a recording of the big moment: Dylan’s love of the Grateful...
OAKLAND, CA
Mashed

The Unexpected Connection Between The Rolling Stones And Rice Krispies

The Rolling Stones are synonymous with cool. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman, Mick Taylor, Darryl Jones, and the late Charlie Watts and Brian Jones are among the greatest legends in the history of rock 'n roll. With dozens of studio albums in their catalog, four Grammy Awards (plus a Lifetime Achievement Award), a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and several more accolades under their belt, the British musicians have plenty of laurels to sing their own praises.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
City
Montecito, CA
State
California State
Indio, CA
Entertainment
Monterey County, CA
Entertainment
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Entertainment
Stereogum

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

“Rock And Roll,” baby! You know it! Track two from Led Zeppelin’s classic fourth album. A drive-time radio staple. The first song that Zeppelin played at hundreds of shows from 1971 on. The first song that Zeppelin played when they reunited at Live Aid in 1985. The last song that Zeppelin played when they reunited again in London in 2007, which means it’s probably the last song that Zeppelin will ever play. Helped sell a whole lot of Cadillacs when it showed up in a TV commercial years ago. It’s a big one.
MUSIC
The Independent

LA, drugs and rock’n’roll: Why Kris Kristofferson’s forgotten Cisco Pike has become a cult film

In the early Seventies, everything was going right for Kris Kristofferson. The country music world had embraced the hard-grafting singer-songwriter, and covers of his songs – “Me and Bobby McGee”; “Help Me Make It Through the Night”; “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” – had achieved crossover success.By 1971, he was riding high in the Billboard charts as a solo artist too, and back in 1970, he’d also shot his first movie, Cisco Pike. The film wasn’t released until 1972, but it remains an incredible time capsule. As Kristofferson’s faded musician – the titular Cisco Pike – strides beside the murky, pre-gentrification...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Henry Miller
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Anthony Kiedis
Person
Mac Mcdonald
Person
John Frusciante
Person
Patti Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Red Peppers#Hot Peppers#Big Sur#Brazilian
DoYouRemember?

Eight Rock And Pop Legends Who Are Rocking Their Way Into Their 80s

Some Rock and Roll music icons from way back have had successful career runs and are still rockin’ and rollin’ into their 80s. Some legends who would have been 80 have passed away, like guitar lord Jimi Hendrix and vocalist Janis Joplin, who died in 1970; and Mama Cass, who died in 1974 —but their legends remain.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

The Mars Volta release their first new music in a decade

The Mars Volta are back with their first new material in a decade. Coming in at a whopping 11 minutes, the track ‘Blacklight Shine’ is the first new music from former At The Drive-In members Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodriguez-Lopez since 2012’s Nocturniquet and their subsequent breakup.
MUSIC
SFGate

The Daily 06-22-22 Woman dies from lightning as 25,000 strikes pound California

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the National Lightning Detection Network detected more than 25,000 total lightning events across California. (Vaisala) A push of monsoonal moisture that moved into Southern California, the Central Valley and the southern Sierra Nevada on Wednesday morning triggered thunderstorms that threw tens of thousands of lightning strikes and reportedly caused the death of a woman and her two dogs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
katzenworld.co.uk

The Cat Cafes of California, Part I

California often sets the trends in the US and so it’s not surprising that the first cat cafe started here. California also leads the way when it comes to animal welfare, but I was surprised to learn that the first cat cafe to open in the US also pioneered the socialization technique used in most rescue and adoption focused cat cafes around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy