George Michael: Freedom Uncut review – strictly for the fans

By Wendy Ide
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
‘He talks about himself with candour’: George Michael in Freedom: Uncut.

There is undoubtedly a fascinating documentary to be made about George Michael, the Wham! frontman who went on to be one of the greatest singing and songwriting talents of his generation. But this film, which Michael himself was working on at the time of his death in 2016, is probably one for the fans predominantly. Michael talks about himself with candour, and the archive footage is extensive. But the choice of interviewees, including a tittering Ricky Gervais honking out off-key witticisms, James Corden and Liam Gallagher, seems a bit random. It’s as though they were chosen for their celebrity rather than for any great insight into Michael the man.

