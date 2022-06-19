ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Storytellers Project seeks stories for next show, 'Bad Advice'

By Kim Norvell, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjwHd_0gFV9OS900

Sometimes we roll with advice from a friend or family member that just doesn't work out.

Whether hilarious or heart-breaking, the Des Moines Storytellers Project wants to hear your stories about a time you sought counsel that ended up being, well, bad.

We are seeking stories about bad advice for our next night of live storytelling to be held Aug. 30 at Hoyt Sherman Place. Stories can be literal or metaphoric around the theme "Bad Advice: Accepting, ignoring or just plain regretting another person's help."

We believe everyone has a story and everyone can tell their story. None of the storytellers who take our stage are professionals. They are our neighbors, friends or co-workers, and they are coached to tell by Des Moines Register journalists.

If you feel like you have a story to tell, please email a brief description to storytelling@dmreg.com or fill out the form at DesMoinesRegister.com/Tell.

Our only requirements are that you are an Iowan who will tell a true story that's (mostly) about you.

All submissions must be received by June 26 to be considered. We have limited spots available but will save submissions for consideration in future shows.

Kim Norvell covers growth and development for the Register. Reach her at knorvell@dmreg.com or 515-284-8259. Follow her on Twitter @KimNorvellDMR.

Comments / 1

Related
KCCI.com

Man reels in 71-pound catfish near downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Check out this big catch in Des Moines. Greg Sieck shared a picture of a 71-pound flathead catfish he caught Saturday near downtown. Sieck runs the YouTube channel Outdoor X Media. He says they took some photos before releasing the massive fish back into the water.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair Plans Sensory-Friendly Morning

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair is announcing the first ever, Sensory-Friendly morning at the fair. The morning of August 17th, the lights and sounds of the fair will be a little lower. The idea is to make the surroundings more comfortable for those with autism or other disorders.
IOWA STATE
wcsx.com

Is it harmless or tasteless? What do YOU think?

Is this a harmless inside joke . . . or is it TASTELESS?. Some people aren’t happy about a tombstone at a cemetery in Iowa, which has a hidden message. It says: “Forever in our hearts . . . until we meet again . . . cherished memories . . . known as . . . our son, brother . . . father, papa, uncle . . . friend and cousin.” But the way the lines are set up, the first letter of each word down the left side spells out an expletive.
POLK COUNTY, IA
kwbg.com

Pufferbilly Days™ Announces 2022 Theme, Schedule of Events

BOONE, Iowa—In early 2022, the Pufferbilly Days™ Steering Committee invited the community to submit design and theme ideas for the 2022 festival. “Let the Good Times Roll”, submitted by Alexis Gill of Boone, was the theme selected for this year’s event. Alexis Gill grew up...
BOONE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Where to find fireworks displays in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good fireworks display. KCCI is helping you make your 2022 Independence Day holiday plans with a full list of fireworks displays around central Iowa. July 1. Des Moines: Yankee Doodle Pops (8:30 p.m., West Terrace, Iowa State...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Inflation is causing some Iowans to give up their pets

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Inflation is forcing some Iowans to surrender their pets to local animal shelters. Julie Skellenger is the manager of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. Before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, she received three calls from people looking to surrender their pet. That call is becoming so...
INDIANOLA, IA
1230kfjb.com

Emergency Food Box Mandatory Meat Giveaway

The Emergency Food Box is advising the public that due to a refrigerator break-down at their Marshalltown location they are looking it get rid of a large quantity of meat which they currently have in stock. All meat in supply needs to be removed from their Marshalltown location by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storytellers#Hoyt Sherman Place#Des Moines Register
KCCI.com

Iowa’s best burger celebrates another delicious victory

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Iowa’s best burger is taking a victory lap with another win over a burger in New York. Named Iowa’s best burger in May by the Iowa Beef Council, "The Tombstone" smashburger from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown beat New York's "The Holy Smokers" burger from the Ale ‘n Angus Pub in an online burger battle.
ourquadcities.com

Welcome our new meteorologist!

Local 4 News said goodbye to our morning meteorologist, Zane Satre, on Wednesday, June 15. He also co-hosted “Living Local,” which airs weekdays at noon. We are welcoming meteorologist Tyler Ryan, who joined the morning team this morning, June 16. Zane is joining the weather team at KCCI-TV in Des Moines, in mid-July. Please help us welcome Tyler!
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shooting In Des Moines Grocery Store

(Des Moines, IA) – Two people were wounded and a third arrested after gunfire erupted in a Des Moines grocery store. Two women were involved Sunday morning in a spontaneous dispute inside the east side Hy-Vee. Police say surveillance video shows 30-year-old Kapri Lashawn Francis of Des Moines “violently assaulted” the other woman without provocation. Police also say the victim was legally carrying a handgun and after being attacked, shot Francis once in the leg in self-defense. The bullet ricocheted, hitting another shopper. That shopper and Francis were taken to the hospital for treatment and Francis is charged with assault.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support

Robert “Lewy” Lewis of Windsor Heights has been in pain since 1974, when he had spinal surgery at the age of 21. To repair a blockage in his spine, surgeons removed eight inches of his vertebrae and then sewed them back on, using about 300 steel stitches. “I’m a perfect barometer for the weather,” he […] The post Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WHO 13

Adventureland adds frightening Phantom Fall Fest for 2022

ALTOONA, Iowa – Adventureland is adding a frightful new event this fall. The amusement park announced plans Monday for its Phantom Fall Fest. The Halloween event will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from September 30 to October 30. It will feature seven new haunted attractions designed to thrill and chill the blood – […]
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Nominated for Iowa Governor, Van Lancker Picked As Running Mate

(Des Moines, IA) — Deidre DeJear is the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for governor and will face Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds in November. DeJear told fellow party members in Des Moines this weekend they can win from the top of the ticket all the way down. DeJear also introduced Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her Lieutenant Governor running mate. Van Lancker is in the middle of his fourth term as Clinton County’s top election official. He lost his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state in the June Seventh Primary.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines grocery store argument leads to checkout line shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after an argument escalating inside of a north des moines grocery store. Police were called to the Hy-Vee in the 2500 block of East Euclid shortly after 10 am Sunday. When they arrived first responders found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy