ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN COMMENTARY: Fathers, father figures sorely needed today

By Elaine Harris Spearman
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
“Say it loud, say it clear

“You can listen as well as you hear.

“It’s too late when we die

“To admit we don’t see eye to eye.”

This is the last verse of one of the most beautiful and heartfelt songs ever written and performed. British group Mike and the Mechanics released “The Living Years” in 1988. It is a tribute to a father-son relationship.

The son is full of regret for not resolving his conflict with his father before his father died. The children’s choir that you will hear singing is from the Kings House School in London.

Those who are fathers and those who are sons should do something good for themselves today and listen to this song, and take heed the words and the feelings that are heard in each note.

Father’s Day is special to so many people for so many reasons. For those who still have their fathers, it is another opportunity to show him how much he means to you. For those whose fathers are with the Heavenly Father, we can reflect upon what he meant to us.

If you are a father, it is an opportunity to reflect upon the kind of father that you have been, and are now. Is there room for improvement? Are your children a reflection of good fathering that you gave them?

Or are they “mini me’s” exhibiting the worst of dear old dad’s traits? We all realize that there is no yardstick to measure the “perfect parent.” Most parents do the best that they can with what they have. Many children do not realize the true value of a parent until they are too old, or it’s too late to acknowledge it.

How often have you heard the phrase “he’s just like his father?” Is it an indictment or a true compliment to a well brought up lad, who has manners, dignity, graciousness, respect and knows how to treat others?

In many households, the mother has been both the mother and the father. It is by no means a reason that a well-reared offspring has not been provided to the community at large.

In the event that you are wondering what a father is, the definition is as used in the law. Black’s Law Dictionary states that “this term may (according to the context and the nature of the instrument) include a putative as well as a legal father, also a stepfather, and adoptive father, or a grandfather, but it is not as wide as the word 'parent.’”

Fathers, or even father figures, are so needed in our communities today. As we are witnessing young male mass shooters, it is obvious that more is missing than gun control. In many of these tragic situations, there is an absence of parental control.

The Wall Street Journal published an essay adapted from Mark Follman’s book, “Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America.” There are warning signs that fathers and mothers can observe and seek help before potential danger erupts. The signs fall into eight areas, one of which is personal deterioration.

There are more than a dozen Proverbs that deal with the rearing of children. Most of the biblical advice zeroes in on discipline, urging young fathers to consider disciplining their children as an expression of love.

Observe what Proverbs advises: “Discipline your children while there is hope, Otherwise you will ruin their lives.” (19:18) “A father corrects a child in whom he delights.” (3:12)

Certainly, every person hasn't had the good fortune to have a father in their lives, or if they did have a father, he may not have been the best that he could be.

That is one of the reasons that those men who provide some semblance of reason and stability to a young person, male or female, are to be honored on this day as well. The former wife of Jeff Bezos of Amazon wealth, worth more than $54.4 billion, recently donated $281 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the country’s largest youth serving organizations.

As we observe Father’s Day today, let all of the world pray for those fathers who mourn the loss of their children to young mass shooters as they left their homes to be trained and educated, only to never return.

Let all of the eyes and voices of the world fall upon those fathers and grandfathers in Washington, D.C., who may be able to shield their children and grandchildren in remote private facilities while the masses suffer.

Elaine Harris Spearman, Esq., a Gadsden native, is an attorney and is the retired legal advisor to the comptroller of the City of St. Louis. The opinions reflected are her own.

The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

