Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative receives $10,000 grant from Masala Giving Circle

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Masala Giving Circle for its “Art in Black” initiative.

The program was created to help students of color at Booker Middle and High schools explore their creative talents, according to Michéle Des Verney Redwine, founder of the nonprofit. The program features artist visits and exhibitions of student works.

“Since the organization’s inception in 2018, Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative has been instrumental in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in educational settings throughout the Sarasota-Manatee region,” Redwine said. “The overarching goal is to ignite greater interest in art by artists of African descent and engage our school systems on proactive paths to work with students from underrepresented communities."

Masala Giving Circle’s vision is to enhance culturally vibrant and thriving African American/Black communities. Its mission is to promote economic and personal empowerment through financial support for programs and initiatives that benefit African American/Black communities in Sarasota and Manatee counties. For more information, visit masalagivingcircle.org.

"‘Art in Black’ was created to spread interest, advocacy, and education to the next generation in our public school systems," Redwine said. "Due to the Masala Giving Circle’s belief in our work, we will continue to build a stronger community of students of color to engage in the arts and demonstrate their creative talents. We are honored and humbled to be chosen for this generous grant.”

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative was established in 2018 to promote greater exposure of Black artists and their work through advocacy, education, and collaboration. Its efforts are focused on creating partnerships and collaborations with local arts organizations that embrace the vision of a robust and diverse arts community. For more information, visit suncoastblackartscollaborative.org.

Submitted by Su Byron