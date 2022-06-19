Dusty Ricketts: Brooks Bridge construction to start soon. Why that's good and possibly bad

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, the Florida Department of Transportation has contracted with Jacksonville-based Superior Construction Co. Southeast to design and build the new Brooks Bridge.

This is a massive step forward in a project that had its first baby steps in the 1970s when FDOT first informed local officials that a new bridge would be needed in the future.

From final design work to construction, Superior Construction Co. Southeast has five years to complete the $171 million project.

The new bridge will consist of two spans that will extend from the Perry Avenue-U.S. Highway 98 intersection downtown over Santa Rosa Sound and Santa Rosa Boulevard to Pier Road on the island. Each span will have three 11-foot-wide driving lanes, two 10-foot-wide shoulders and a 12-foot-wide shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path.

When completed, the bridge will be a great addition for our community. The new shoulders on both sides of the road along the total length of the bridge is a great addition that is sorely needed. When there inevitably is an accident on the new bridge, it shouldn't disrupt traffic as much as the existing bridge, which wasn't designed with accidents in mind with no shoulder space.

The new bridge is also expected to spur growth and new business on Okaloosa Island when completed, especially on the east end of Santa Rosa Boulevard. A new roundabout will be built as part of the bridge project to get people traveling from Destin who want to go west on Santa Rosa Boulevard, meaning a lot more people are going to be driving through that area.

That's great news. But we need to prepare ourselves for some bad news.

While I'm excited for the new Brooks Bridge to be done, I would be lying if I didn't admit I am dreading the construction phase.

We all know how bad traffic gets on U.S. 98 around the bridge, especially in downtown Fort Walton Beach heading east.

The new bridge will be built in phases. First, the westbound span will be constructed just to the north of the existing bridge. Once that's completed, the existing bridge will be demolished and the eastbound span will be built.

During that second phase of construction, the new westbound span will be open with two lanes of traffic heading in each direction.

While that's the same as the current bridge, people are bad enough drivers as it is. Add in the extra distraction of a fancy new bridge being constructed, and I'm worried traffic is going to get a lot worse while construction is going on.

Another concern I have with the new bridge is it being six lanes, three in each directions. That sounds great on paper, and I hope it will be a big improvement when it opens, but U.S. 98 before and after the bridge is just two lanes in both directions.

I'm worried that traffic will bottleneck as vehicles get off the bridge and have to merge back into two lanes. I'd like to believe it won't be an issue, but we've all had to slam on our brakes before when someone waits until the last moment to try to merge.

Studies are being done to look into widening U.S. 98, but who knows when that could happen — if it even turns out it is feasible to do so.

We've got about a year before construction on the new bridge will start, according to the FDOT. Let's use that time to get ourselves ready for the added distraction of driving while a massive new bridge is being constructed.

Drive safely everyone.

Dusty Ricketts is the content coach for the Northwest Florida Daily News. He can be reached at dricketts@nwfdailynews.com.