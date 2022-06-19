ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaetz: DOD pursuing policies to politicize U.S. military | Guestview

By U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz
 3 days ago
Does segregation still exist in our military? It would seem so. In an ironic shift of policy, Democrats have become that which they claim to abhor — segregationists.

Democrats pride themselves as the party of inclusion, integration and equality. Their actions tell a different tale.

The Democrats’ progressive segregation policy, however, is not about race. Rather, it’s about political ideology, and the progressive forces that control the Democratic Party and Joe Biden seem to be pushing this agenda through the largest organization they can control outright: the United States military.

Progressive segregationists have always been in favor of marginalizing and excluding those who do not fall in line with their woke agenda. The separation of the populace into the compliant and the non-compliant is a key component of their strategy. Lacking sufficient legal means to accomplish this task, the progressive segregationists have turned to a new tactic of attacking constitutional states’ rights and weaponizing the military to achieve its ends.

States like Texas, Oklahoma and my home state of Florida have passed laws protecting the right to life, empowering parents to have more control over their children’s education and ending attempts to indoctrinate kindergartners into progressive concepts of gender ideology.

In response, progressive operatives within the Department of Defense are actively pursuing policies that allow servicemembers to leave the states in which they are stationed if they determine a state law does not conform with their political ideology.

In March, failed Texas progressive congressional candidate turned Biden-appointed Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz proclaimed, “We are closely tracking state laws and legislation to ensure we prepare for and mitigate effects to our Airmen, Guardians and their families.”

A leaked draft memo from the Army will “ostensibly sanction soldiers to declare that certain states are too racist, too homophobic, too sexist or otherwise discriminatory to be able to live there safely and comfortably,” according to Military.com.

While the official party line is “we are advocating for our troops,” it would seem these policies may have a more nefarious objective: siphoning military personnel, equipment and the money and jobs that come with them from Red states to Blue states.

My district in Northwest Florida is home to the largest concentration of military in the United States. Will Florida be dubbed too “radical” to host Air Force Special Operations Command and the Blue Angels? I have no doubt that progressives will use this opportunity to deny Florida the ability to host the Space Force's STAR Command.

If this is indeed a deliberate strategy, it would be a gross contradiction of our country’s founding principles. The weaponization and politicization of the United States military for political ends would undo the Framers’ concept of civil-military relations, a concept which has endured since the Declaration of Independence.

The military is and ought to be an apolitical organization. The deliberate segregation of our troops along ideological lines would consolidate progressive power and wealth in Blue states, while tearing our nation asunder.

Matt Gaetz has served as the U.S. representative for Florida's 1st Congressional District since 2017.

