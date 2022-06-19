World Refugee Day: A time to honor courage and strength of those forced from their homes

World Refugee Day is a United Nations holiday celebrated on June 20 each year, a time to honor the courage and strength of refugees seeking help and forced to leave their homes — a day to focus on how communities can support and improve the lives of refugees.

Here (below) are some perspectives from across Mid-Michigan to honor their strength and celebrate their contributions to our state.

Let's honor and celebrate the positive impacts refugees show us in Michigan

As the world celebrates World Refugee Day on June 20, we should all take a moment to commemorate the millions of refugees that exist worldwide — for their tremendous strength, courage and resiliency.

Over 80 million people in the world are currently displaced, having fled their homes due to violence or persecution. Each day, thousands more follow as they are displaced within their own country or seeking sanctuary in a neighboring country — often hoping to return home or wait years for a final destination they can then call home.

Over the past decade, Michigan has welcomed over 27,000 refugees with communities across the state offering support and welcoming their new neighbors as they build a new life here.

As we continue to welcome our new refugee neighbors, it is also important to celebrate the tremendous positive impact they impart on our state — both in the economy through their participation in our workforce, and by increasing the rich diversity of our communities.

Numerous studies indicate that refugees contribute far more to our economy than they receive in benefits or services. Refugees and immigrants are far more likely to start new businesses and be entrepreneurs — and employ more refugees and many citizens.

They also serve as an integral part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s "Sixty by 30" goal, which aims to have 60% of our population age 25-plus attaining a degree or skills certificate by the year 2030 — ultimately strengthening our state’s economy and workforce.

RELATED: 15 less commonly known holidays to add diversity, inclusion to your 2022 calendar

However, when I think about the positive impact of refugees in Michigan, I think about the fabric they help weave in our neighborhoods and communities.

I think of the bright smiles and friendships formed in our schools. I think about how we are culturally enriched by their contributions to society — the food trucks, the artwork, the music, the dance and all that inspires us and enriches our culture. Those elements are what truly make our state — and our county — so strong.

I also think about how they challenge us and provide perspective to our daily life, and the positive impact those challenges have. This is one world sharing one commonality: Our humanity. Refugees bring a perspective to us living in the U.S., right here in Michigan, that is so important to helping us understand that unique humanity in us all.

More from opinion

So, in addition to honoring the reality of their struggle, individuals and partners around the U.S. and the world use World Refugee Day to celebrate and honor the vast contributions that refugees make and the people they are.

Together, we can raise awareness about the need for improved policies and services to help refugees rebuild their lives in the United States and here in Michigan. We can provide the foundation for the inevitable contributions and wealth of gifts they will bring.

I encourage everyone to join us in celebrating refugees for their courage in overcoming adversity and for their many talents that build up our communities and enhance our economic, social and human gains.

Poppy Sias-Hernandez as the first-ever Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer in the Governor's Executive Office.

Starting over in a new life can be terrifying and overwhelming

“Why can’t they learn English if they decide to come to this country?” is a comment I hear very often — as if refugees have the convenience of learning English and being prepared before they come to this country. Refugees flee from their home country to avoid the oppression, persecution and sometimes life-threatening situations they face often due to their faith or political opinions.

Before coming to America in 2009, I had the privilege of helping my fellow Burmese refugees in Malaysia where they went through their resettlement process. I was a full time interpreter for a couple of years, and had heard thousands of stories during the time I had served.

Some Burmese refugees I interpreted for in Malaysia were sent to Canada, the United States, Australia, Norway, Denmark or New Zealand. Wherever they are sent, the refugees need to learn a new culture, language and new skills to be able to work and support their families. Leaving behind everything they are familiar with and starting over in a new life (some are in their 30s, 40s, and 50s) in an unknown place can be terrifying and overwhelming at the same time. It took such great courage to do what they do.

The ability to learn and master another language stops at a certain age. With that fact, it’s not a surprise to see many Burmese refugees coming to America as an adult struggle with acquiring a new language at a level they can comfortably communicate for employment, their medical appointments or navigating the resources that are available to them.

They do not have the luxury of taking a few years off to learn the language first before starting to work. As soon as refugees are resettled, they are pressured to start looking for employment despite the language barrier. A majority of them do not have many choices when it comes to employment with no language skill, no education attainment from this country and not having any prior work experience in America.

Many get their first jobs in slaughterhouses or manufacturing companies due to their limited English skill; doing all the dirty work, that many people don’t want to do in this country. Language barriers put many Burmese refugees (some are highly educated in their home country) in the environment where they are not treated with dignity and humanity as some people take advantage of their work ethic and willingness to do everything they can.

We have pride in our work ethic. Burmese people are recognized by many employers as great workers. Many of us overcome the discrimination and unfair treatment by the people around us both at work, school and in the community. I am in awe to witness the resilience of the Burmese refugee community.

Through all these challenges, we build such a strong community where we support each other. We become homeowners through stable employment. We pay our taxes and contribute to our society. We bring our beautiful culture to enrich our community. Our kids graduated from high school; some of them even make it to the top 10 in their classes and go to the top prestigious colleges in the nation. We survive. We thrive. We make mistakes too along our way of transitioning to a new culture and new ways of doing things in a new country. We learn from our mistakes and move forward.

It means a lot to our refugee/immigrant community when people show us love, embrace us, let us learn from each other and (most importantly) stand by us when witnessing injustice. After all, we are human beings longing for freedom and opportunities just like everyone else in this great nation.

Christina Khim is a senior human resources professional in one of the largest global automotive suppliers. She currently serves as a board member for the Burma Center, a non-profit organization working in Battle Creek and the Springfield area.

Communities can help refugees

Strangers No Longer at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Port Huron had a Guatemalan woman speak to a crowd of 50 people in March. She walked, rode buses, traveled for approximately 1,500 miles to leave a country that could not help her child who has a serious congenital disability. She wants her child to have a shot at a normal life.

Some of our group met last summer with six men from Guatemala who were working with heavy equipment on our local golf course. They were mostly in their 20s. Their company got them work permits, and they could drive legally. Those two things; work permits and driver's licenses are very difficult for refugees to obtain if they are not connected with a company. It may take 6-8 months for a refugee to obtain a work permit after they apply for asylum. In Michigan it has become law that you must prove your U.S. citizenship to get a driver's license. The law was changed in 2008; prior to that you only needed to show residency.

The men from Guatemala came to our home, we barbecued and had a campfire. They showed us pictures of their town where they could not find work. They want to work. As a country, we need workers. Almost everyday I run into a low-staffed grocery or restaurant or big box store or supermarket. Nursing homes need nurse aids and schools need custodians. Many semi-trucks have signs on them, “Hiring.” Our lives have been enriched by the refugees we have met.

Friends of ours took in a refugee family because they needed a place to go before ICE would release them. Our friends first built up a team of support people. They had 15 families who promised to donate a sum of money monthly. Yet, the red tape was very discouraging.

The man of the family wanted desperately to work. He wanted to send money home to friends and family who had helped him. This man was escaping a dangerous gang situation in his hometown. This family left our area. They took a bus to another city where they thought their prospects were better. This family had no documents. They were stolen in Mexico from cartel members or gangs. We had heard this story many times before. They too walked hundreds of miles, rode a train out in the cold wind. They have a four-year-old little girl.

My experience tells me these people want to work. We need workers. Let’s help them get the work permits they need and have them pass drivers testing. Let's make it a little smoother. We will be the beneficiaries, and so will they.

Andrea McCarthy is a retired registered nurse and a member of Strangers No Longer in Port Huron.

Local viewpoints such as these are curated periodically by LSJ staff for the opinion page. Check out our opinion guidelines and FAQ for more information; to submit, email opinions@lsj.com .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: World Refugee Day: A time to honor courage and strength of those forced from their homes