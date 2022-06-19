Check out pint-sized polka, a pollinator fair and more: See what your local library has to offer this month
*Events with registration required
Burlington Public Library
www.burlington.lib.ia.us
319-753-1647
6 p.m. Mondays
Sip ‘n Stitch
3-4 p.m. Tuesdays
Tech Help
4:30 p.m. Thursdays
Pop Up Library at Jefferson Street Farmers Market
10 a.m. Fridays
Brick Masters
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 19
Pop Up Library at Snake Alley Art Fair
6 p.m. June 21
Martika, one woman circus show at the Capitol Theater
2-4 p.m. June 22
Pollinator Fair at the Homestead 1839
5:30 p.m. June 22
*Baby Sensory
10 a.m. June 23
*Baby Sensory
6:30 p.m. June 23
Pint Sized Polka Show
1-4 p.m. June 24
Stuffed Animal Camp
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 25
Pop Up Library at Pride in the Park at Crapo Park
6:30 p.m. June 27
Mindfully Me
10 a.m. June 28
Wiggle Time
6 p,m. June 28
*Birds of a Feather Craft Together, tweens
9:30 a.m. - Noon June 29
Storytime in the Park at Crapo Park
1-4 p.m. June 29-July 1
*Camp Cardboard
6 p.m. June 30
Bird by Bird, creative writing group for teens and adults
10 a.m. July 1
First Friday: Barbara Lounsberry
1-4 July 1
Toy Story Camp
9 a.m. - Noon July 2
Chess Club
10 a.m. July 2
That’s Yesterday’s News
July 4
Closed
2-4 July 6
*Craft Camp, tweens
5:30 p.m. July 6
*Baby Sensory
10 a.m. July 7
*Baby Sensory
1-4 p.m. July 7 and 8
*Spy Camp, grades 5-12
1-4 p.m. July 8
Jr Spy Camp
6:30 p.m. July 11
Mindfully Me
10 a.m. July 12
Wiggle Time
1 p.m. July 12
Bird by Bird, creative writing group for teens and adults
6 p.m. July 12
Sheltered Reality at the Capitol Theater
9:30 a.m. - Noon July 13
Storytime in the Park at Crapo Park
5 p.m. July 14
*Teen D&D
1-4 p.m. July 15
You Rock Camp
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. July 16
Pop Up Library at A Very Vintage Market
9 a.m. - Noon July 16
Chess Club
6:30 p.m. July 18
Mindfully Me
1 p.m. July 19
Blank Park Zoo
1-4 p.m. July 20-22
*Robotics Camp, grades 5-12
5:30 p.m. July 20
*Baby Sensory
10 a.m. July 21
*Baby Sensory
Noon July 21
Beyond the Book Club
1-4 p.m. July 22
Jr STEM Camp
6:30 p.m. July 25
Mindfully Me
10 a.m. July 26
Wiggle Time
Noon July 26
*Mystery Book Club
6 p.m. July 26
*Off the Beaten Path, tweens
9:30 a.m. - Noon July 27
Storytime in the Park at Crapo Park
5 p.m. July 28
*Vacation Through Time: Egypt Documentary
6 p.m. July 28
Bird by Bird, creative writing group for teens and adults
1-5 p.m. July 29 and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. July 30
*Vacation Through Time: Pyramids of Egypt
5:30 p.m. July 29
Family Sensory Night
Mediapolis Public Library
www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us
319-394-3895
10:30 a.m. Tuesdays
Wiggle Time (18 months – 5 years)
10:30 a.m. Tuesdays Miss Mary's Day Camp @ City Hall (K-4th) 1-2pm, Thursdays Crime & Spy Science Program (Tween/Teen)
Danville Library
www.danvilleiowa.com/library1
319-392-8317
1 p.m. Thursdays
Dominoes, Seniors
June 20
Summer Reading Registration Begins
July: Dr. Seuss on the Loose
10:30 a.m. June 25
Story Hour on Camping with Story and S'mores
2-5 p.m. June 27
Making JUNE bugs with Nancy
2-5 p.m. June 29
Pen pal day: come write to a friend
2-5 p.m. July 4
USA's birthday: Cupcakes and flags for all
3 p.m. July 6
*Painting Palooza with artist Jen Coop, RSVP by July 1st
10:30 a.m. July 9
Story with Dr. Seuss and crafting will be Seussical
2-5 p.m. July 14
Cow Appreciation Day, Mooove on in the library
10:30 a.,m. July 16
Story with Dr. Seuss, snack will be something sumptuously Seussy
Donnellson Public Library
www.donnellson.lib.ia.us
319-835-5545
10 a.m. Tuesdays
Preschool Story Hour
Fort Madison Public Library
www.FortMadisonLibrary.org
319-372-5721
3-5 p.m. Tuesdays, through July 5
Minecraft summer, all ages 6 and older
10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Pre-School and Toddler Story Hour
11-2 p.m. June 20
Make it Monday - God's Eye
2-3 p.m. June 22
Once Upon a Wednesday - Bingo, with prizes
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 27
Make it Monday - Bird Feeder
5:30-7:30 p.m. June 28
*Paint and Sip, paint a sunset and enjoy hot cocoa and S'Mores cookies
2-3 p.m. June 29
Once Upon a Wednesday, Iowa Wildlife with Lee County Conservation
2-3 p.m. July 6
Once Upon a Wednesday, S'mores and Slushies
July 7-9
*Escape the Camp Site escape room, sign your group up for a time slot
1:30-2:30 p.m. July 7
All Booked Up! meets to discuss "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V. E. Schwab
8:30 a.m., July 9
Walk and Talk meets at the library to discuss camping, outdoors and survival books
11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 11
Make it Monday, Plastic Egg Firefly
10-11 a.m. July 12
Sheltered Reality
6-7 p.m. July 12
Cook the Book shares recipes from "Endless Summer Cookbook" by Katie Lee
2-3 p.m. July 13
Once upon a Wednesday, Animal Homes with Lee County Conservatioin
2-3 p.m. July 14
Magic show for all ages, featuring Duffy Hudson
8:30 a.m., July 16
Walk and Talk meets at the hospital pond discussing favorite beach and summer reads
Henderson County Public Library
www.hendersoncolibrary.com
309-627-2450
Call about bookmobile schedule
Summer Reading continues
Read Beyond the Beaten Path, register and log pages using READsquared app
9 a.m. – noon Tuesdays
Make & Take Crafts
10 a.m. Tuesdays
Storytime for Birth – Kindergarten
STEM Activities for 1st grade and up
2 p.m. June 23
Movie Day: Sing 2 – (PG)
2 p.m. June 30
Movie Day: Cruella (PG-13)
2 p.m. July 7
Movie Day: Flushing Away (PG)
2 p.m. July 14
Movie Day : Wonder (PG)
10 a.m. - Noon July 16
*End of Summer Reading Party with Bounce Houses, Bubble Stations, hot dogs, cotton candy, RSVP by July 13
Keokuk Public Library
Event links at keokukevents.org
319-524-1483
3:30 p.m. Tuesdays
Kid’s Crafts
11 a.m. June 20
Coffee Talk: Scam Prevention
2 p.m. June 20
Movie: Cruella
10 a.m. June 21
Camp Crafts: Painted Rock Photo Holders
1 p.m. June 21
Geri-Fit
10 a.m. June 22
Story Hour: Bears, Oh My!
1 p.m. June 22
Absolute Science: Bubble Stations
3 p.m. June 23
Art Camp: Pop-Its
11 a.m. June 25
Photographing the Wilderness w/ Doug Ewing
11 a.m. June 27
Movie: Frozen II
2 p.m. June 27
BINGO
3 p.m. June 27
ISU Extension
10 a.m. June 28
Geodes Rock!
1 p.m. June 28
Geri-Fit
10 a.m. June 29
Story Hour: Outdoor Adventure
3 p.m. June 29
Messy Science
1 p.m. June 30
Geri-Fit
3 p.m. June 30
Art Camp: Jar Candles
5:30 p.m. June 30
Scary Story Night/Teen Party
11 a.m. July 1
Geri-Fit
10 a.m. July 5
Camp Crafts
1 p.m. July 5
Geri-Fit
10 a.m. July 6
Lee County Conservation
3 p.m. July 6
Messy Science
1 p.m. July 7
Geri-Fit
3 p.m. July 7
Art Camp
11 a.m. July 8
Geri-Fit
11 a.m. July 9
Crafting, Coffee, Conversation
2 p.m. July 11
Movie: The Goonies
5:30 p.m. July 11
Iowa's Underground Railroad
10 a.m. July 12
ISU Insect Zoo
1 p.m. July 12
Geri-Fit
1 p.m. July 12
Movie Night
9 a.m. July 13
Sheltered Reality
3 p.m. July 13
Messy Science
1 p.m. July 14
Geri-Fit
3 p.m. July 14
Art Camp
5:30 p.m. July 14
Campfire Tales Family Night
Mount Pleasant Public Library
mountpleasant.lib.ia.us
319-385-1490
10 a.m. Fridays
Senior Coffee
Now – September 30
Adult Summer Reading
Keck Memorial Library
www.wapello.lib.ia.us
319-523-5261
Summer Library Program continues
West Point Public Library
319-837-6315
www.westpoint.lib.ia.us
10 a.m. Mondays
Preschool Story Time, ages 2-5
1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays
Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors
1:30 p.m. Fridays
Mahjong
June 21
3 on 3 Sponsored by St. Mary's Parish and the West Point Library with 11 Eucharistic Adoration at St. Mary's, Noon Lunch in the Ossenbrink Center, and 1 p.m. at the Library
6-8 p.m. June 21
*Adult Painting Party
1-2 p.m. June 22
Lee County Conservation "Mr. Clay's Wild Iowa Animal Experience," grades K - 5th in the West Point Square
2 - 3:30 p.m. June 23, 30 and July 7, 14
*Lego Robotics, entering 4th-6th grades
1-2 p.m. June 29 Lee County Extension "Wonders of Nature," Grades K - 5th in the West Point Square
1-2 p.m. July 6
Lee County Conservation "Wild Animal Homes, Holes, and Hideouts," Grades K - 5th in the West Point Square
Noon July 8
Story Stroll, all ages bring a picnic lunch and take a story walk!
1–3 p.m. July 12
*Scrapbooking 101, 5th grade and up
4:30-5:30 p.m. July 13
Sheltered Reality, all ages in the West Point Square
6-7 p.m. July 14
Edgar Allan Poe Impersonator
