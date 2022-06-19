ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Check out pint-sized polka, a pollinator fair and more: See what your local library has to offer this month

By Rhonda Frevert
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago

*Events with registration required

Burlington Public Library

www.burlington.lib.ia.us

319-753-1647

6 p.m. Mondays

Sip ‘n Stitch

3-4 p.m. Tuesdays

Tech Help

4:30 p.m. Thursdays

Pop Up Library at Jefferson Street Farmers Market

10 a.m. Fridays

Brick Masters

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 19

Pop Up Library at Snake Alley Art Fair

6 p.m. June 21

Martika, one woman circus show at the Capitol Theater

2-4 p.m. June 22

Pollinator Fair at the Homestead 1839

5:30 p.m. June 22

*Baby Sensory

10 a.m. June 23

*Baby Sensory

6:30 p.m. June 23

Pint Sized Polka Show

1-4 p.m. June 24

Stuffed Animal Camp

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 25

Pop Up Library at Pride in the Park at Crapo Park

6:30 p.m. June 27

Mindfully Me

10 a.m. June 28

Wiggle Time

6 p,m. June 28

*Birds of a Feather Craft Together, tweens

9:30 a.m. - Noon June 29

Storytime in the Park at Crapo Park

1-4 p.m. June 29-July 1

*Camp Cardboard

6 p.m. June 30

Bird by Bird, creative writing group for teens and adults

10 a.m. July 1

First Friday: Barbara Lounsberry

1-4 July 1

Toy Story Camp

9 a.m. - Noon July 2

Chess Club

10 a.m. July 2

That’s Yesterday’s News

July 4

Closed

2-4 July 6

*Craft Camp, tweens

5:30 p.m. July 6

*Baby Sensory

10 a.m. July 7

*Baby Sensory

1-4 p.m. July 7 and 8

*Spy Camp, grades 5-12

1-4 p.m. July 8

Jr Spy Camp

6:30 p.m. July 11

Mindfully Me

10 a.m. July 12

Wiggle Time

1 p.m. July 12

Bird by Bird, creative writing group for teens and adults

6 p.m. July 12

Sheltered Reality at the Capitol Theater

9:30 a.m. - Noon July 13

Storytime in the Park at Crapo Park

5 p.m. July 14

*Teen D&D

1-4 p.m. July 15

You Rock Camp

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. July 16

Pop Up Library at A Very Vintage Market

9 a.m. - Noon July 16

Chess Club

6:30 p.m. July 18

Mindfully Me

1 p.m. July 19

Blank Park Zoo

1-4 p.m. July 20-22

*Robotics Camp, grades 5-12

5:30 p.m. July 20

*Baby Sensory

10 a.m. July 21

*Baby Sensory

Noon July 21

Beyond the Book Club

1-4 p.m. July 22

Jr STEM Camp

6:30 p.m. July 25

Mindfully Me

10 a.m. July 26

Wiggle Time

Noon July 26

*Mystery Book Club

6 p.m. July 26

*Off the Beaten Path, tweens

9:30 a.m. - Noon July 27

Storytime in the Park at Crapo Park

5 p.m. July 28

*Vacation Through Time: Egypt Documentary

6 p.m. July 28

Bird by Bird, creative writing group for teens and adults

1-5 p.m. July 29 and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. July 30

*Vacation Through Time: Pyramids of Egypt

5:30 p.m. July 29

Family Sensory Night

Mediapolis Public Library

www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us

319-394-3895

10:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Wiggle Time (18 months – 5 years)

10:30 a.m. Tuesdays Miss Mary's Day Camp @ City Hall (K-4th) 1-2pm, Thursdays Crime & Spy Science Program (Tween/Teen)

Danville Library

www.danvilleiowa.com/library1

319-392-8317

1 p.m. Thursdays

Dominoes, Seniors

June 20

Summer Reading Registration Begins

July: Dr. Seuss on the Loose

10:30 a.m. June 25

Story Hour on Camping with Story and S'mores

2-5 p.m. June 27

Making JUNE bugs with Nancy

2-5 p.m. June 29

Pen pal day: come write to a friend

2-5 p.m. July 4

USA's birthday: Cupcakes and flags for all

3 p.m. July 6

*Painting Palooza with artist Jen Coop, RSVP by July 1st

10:30 a.m. July 9

Story with Dr. Seuss and crafting will be Seussical

2-5 p.m. July 14

Cow Appreciation Day, Mooove on in the library

10:30 a.,m. July 16

Story with Dr. Seuss, snack will be something sumptuously Seussy

Donnellson Public Library

www.donnellson.lib.ia.us

319-835-5545

10 a.m. Tuesdays

Preschool Story Hour

Fort Madison Public Library

www.FortMadisonLibrary.org

319-372-5721

3-5 p.m. Tuesdays, through July 5

Minecraft summer, all ages 6 and older

10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Pre-School and Toddler Story Hour

11-2 p.m. June 20

Make it Monday - God's Eye

2-3 p.m. June 22

Once Upon a Wednesday - Bingo, with prizes

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 27

Make it Monday - Bird Feeder

5:30-7:30 p.m. June 28

*Paint and Sip, paint a sunset and enjoy hot cocoa and S'Mores cookies

2-3 p.m. June 29

Once Upon a Wednesday, Iowa Wildlife with Lee County Conservation

2-3 p.m. July 6

Once Upon a Wednesday, S'mores and Slushies

July 7-9

*Escape the Camp Site escape room, sign your group up for a time slot

1:30-2:30 p.m. July 7

All Booked Up! meets to discuss "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V. E. Schwab

8:30 a.m., July 9

Walk and Talk meets at the library to discuss camping, outdoors and survival books

11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 11

Make it Monday, Plastic Egg Firefly

10-11 a.m. July 12

Sheltered Reality

6-7 p.m. July 12

Cook the Book shares recipes from "Endless Summer Cookbook" by Katie Lee

2-3 p.m. July 13

Once upon a Wednesday, Animal Homes with Lee County Conservatioin

2-3 p.m. July 14

Magic show for all ages, featuring Duffy Hudson

8:30 a.m., July 16

Walk and Talk meets at the hospital pond discussing favorite beach and summer reads

Henderson County Public Library

www.hendersoncolibrary.com

309-627-2450

Call about bookmobile schedule

Summer Reading continues

Read Beyond the Beaten Path, register and log pages using READsquared app

9 a.m. – noon Tuesdays

Make & Take Crafts

10 a.m. Tuesdays

Storytime for Birth – Kindergarten

STEM Activities for 1st grade and up

2 p.m. June 23

Movie Day: Sing 2 – (PG)

2 p.m. June 30

Movie Day: Cruella (PG-13)

2 p.m. July 7

Movie Day: Flushing Away (PG)

2 p.m. July 14

Movie Day : Wonder (PG)

10 a.m. - Noon July 16

*End of Summer Reading Party with Bounce Houses, Bubble Stations, hot dogs, cotton candy, RSVP by July 13

Keokuk Public Library

Event links at keokukevents.org

319-524-1483

3:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Kid’s Crafts

11 a.m. June 20

Coffee Talk: Scam Prevention

2 p.m. June 20

Movie: Cruella

10 a.m. June 21

Camp Crafts: Painted Rock Photo Holders

1 p.m. June 21

Geri-Fit

10 a.m. June 22

Story Hour: Bears, Oh My!

1 p.m. June 22

Absolute Science: Bubble Stations

3 p.m. June 23

Art Camp: Pop-Its

11 a.m. June 25

Photographing the Wilderness w/ Doug Ewing

11 a.m. June 27

Movie: Frozen II

2 p.m. June 27

BINGO

3 p.m. June 27

ISU Extension

10 a.m. June 28

Geodes Rock!

1 p.m. June 28

Geri-Fit

10 a.m. June 29

Story Hour: Outdoor Adventure

3 p.m. June 29

Messy Science

1 p.m. June 30

Geri-Fit

3 p.m. June 30

Art Camp: Jar Candles

5:30 p.m. June 30

Scary Story Night/Teen Party

11 a.m. July 1

Geri-Fit

10 a.m. July 5

Camp Crafts

1 p.m. July 5

Geri-Fit

10 a.m. July 6

Lee County Conservation

3 p.m. July 6

Messy Science

1 p.m. July 7

Geri-Fit

3 p.m. July 7

Art Camp

11 a.m. July 8

Geri-Fit

11 a.m. July 9

Crafting, Coffee, Conversation

2 p.m. July 11

Movie: The Goonies

5:30 p.m. July 11

Iowa's Underground Railroad

10 a.m. July 12

ISU Insect Zoo

1 p.m. July 12

Geri-Fit

1 p.m. July 12

Movie Night

9 a.m. July 13

Sheltered Reality

3 p.m. July 13

Messy Science

1 p.m. July 14

Geri-Fit

3 p.m. July 14

Art Camp

5:30 p.m. July 14

Campfire Tales Family Night

Mount Pleasant Public Library

mountpleasant.lib.ia.us

319-385-1490

10 a.m. Fridays

Senior Coffee

Now – September 30

Adult Summer Reading

Keck Memorial Library

www.wapello.lib.ia.us

319-523-5261

Summer Library Program continues

West Point Public Library

319-837-6315

www.westpoint.lib.ia.us

10 a.m. Mondays

Preschool Story Time, ages 2-5

1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays

Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors

1:30 p.m. Fridays

Mahjong

10:00 am Mondays

Preschool Story Time Ages 2-5

1:00-1:45 pm Mondays and Thursdays

Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors

1:30 pm Fridays

Mahjong

June 21

3 on 3 Sponsored by St. Mary's Parish and the West Point Library with 11 Eucharistic Adoration at St. Mary's, Noon Lunch in the Ossenbrink Center, and 1 p.m. at the Library

6-8 p.m. June 21

*Adult Painting Party

1-2 p.m. June 22

Lee County Conservation "Mr. Clay's Wild Iowa Animal Experience," grades K - 5th in the West Point Square

2 - 3:30 p.m. June 23, 30 and July 7, 14

*Lego Robotics, entering 4th-6th grades

1-2 p.m. June 29 Lee County Extension "Wonders of Nature," Grades K - 5th in the West Point Square

1-2 p.m. July 6

Lee County Conservation "Wild Animal Homes, Holes, and Hideouts," Grades K - 5th in the West Point Square

Noon July 8

Story Stroll, all ages bring a picnic lunch and take a story walk!

1–3 p.m. July 12

*Scrapbooking 101, 5th grade and up

4:30-5:30 p.m. July 13

Sheltered Reality, all ages in the West Point Square

6-7 p.m. July 14

Edgar Allan Poe Impersonator

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Check out pint-sized polka, a pollinator fair and more: See what your local library has to offer this month

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Burlington, IA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Camp#Mores#Walk And Talk#Appreciation Day#Localevent#Local Life#Burlington Public Library#Bird#Sheltered Reality
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy