Check out pint-sized polka, a pollinator fair and more: See what your local library has to offer this month

*Events with registration required

Burlington Public Library

www.burlington.lib.ia.us

319-753-1647

6 p.m. Mondays

Sip ‘n Stitch

3-4 p.m. Tuesdays

Tech Help

4:30 p.m. Thursdays

Pop Up Library at Jefferson Street Farmers Market

10 a.m. Fridays

Brick Masters

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 19

Pop Up Library at Snake Alley Art Fair

6 p.m. June 21

Martika, one woman circus show at the Capitol Theater

2-4 p.m. June 22

Pollinator Fair at the Homestead 1839

5:30 p.m. June 22

*Baby Sensory

10 a.m. June 23

*Baby Sensory

6:30 p.m. June 23

Pint Sized Polka Show

1-4 p.m. June 24

Stuffed Animal Camp

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 25

Pop Up Library at Pride in the Park at Crapo Park

6:30 p.m. June 27

Mindfully Me

10 a.m. June 28

Wiggle Time

6 p,m. June 28

*Birds of a Feather Craft Together, tweens

9:30 a.m. - Noon June 29

Storytime in the Park at Crapo Park

1-4 p.m. June 29-July 1

*Camp Cardboard

6 p.m. June 30

Bird by Bird, creative writing group for teens and adults

10 a.m. July 1

First Friday: Barbara Lounsberry

1-4 July 1

Toy Story Camp

9 a.m. - Noon July 2

Chess Club

10 a.m. July 2

That’s Yesterday’s News

July 4

Closed

2-4 July 6

*Craft Camp, tweens

5:30 p.m. July 6

*Baby Sensory

10 a.m. July 7

*Baby Sensory

1-4 p.m. July 7 and 8

*Spy Camp, grades 5-12

1-4 p.m. July 8

Jr Spy Camp

6:30 p.m. July 11

Mindfully Me

10 a.m. July 12

Wiggle Time

1 p.m. July 12

Bird by Bird, creative writing group for teens and adults

6 p.m. July 12

Sheltered Reality at the Capitol Theater

9:30 a.m. - Noon July 13

Storytime in the Park at Crapo Park

5 p.m. July 14

*Teen D&D

1-4 p.m. July 15

You Rock Camp

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. July 16

Pop Up Library at A Very Vintage Market

9 a.m. - Noon July 16

Chess Club

6:30 p.m. July 18

Mindfully Me

1 p.m. July 19

Blank Park Zoo

1-4 p.m. July 20-22

*Robotics Camp, grades 5-12

5:30 p.m. July 20

*Baby Sensory

10 a.m. July 21

*Baby Sensory

Noon July 21

Beyond the Book Club

1-4 p.m. July 22

Jr STEM Camp

6:30 p.m. July 25

Mindfully Me

10 a.m. July 26

Wiggle Time

Noon July 26

*Mystery Book Club

6 p.m. July 26

*Off the Beaten Path, tweens

9:30 a.m. - Noon July 27

Storytime in the Park at Crapo Park

5 p.m. July 28

*Vacation Through Time: Egypt Documentary

6 p.m. July 28

Bird by Bird, creative writing group for teens and adults

1-5 p.m. July 29 and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. July 30

*Vacation Through Time: Pyramids of Egypt

5:30 p.m. July 29

Family Sensory Night

Mediapolis Public Library

www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us

319-394-3895

10:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Wiggle Time (18 months – 5 years)

10:30 a.m. Tuesdays Miss Mary's Day Camp @ City Hall (K-4th) 1-2pm, Thursdays Crime & Spy Science Program (Tween/Teen)

Danville Library

www.danvilleiowa.com/library1

319-392-8317

1 p.m. Thursdays

Dominoes, Seniors

June 20

Summer Reading Registration Begins

July: Dr. Seuss on the Loose

10:30 a.m. June 25

Story Hour on Camping with Story and S'mores

2-5 p.m. June 27

Making JUNE bugs with Nancy

2-5 p.m. June 29

Pen pal day: come write to a friend

2-5 p.m. July 4

USA's birthday: Cupcakes and flags for all

3 p.m. July 6

*Painting Palooza with artist Jen Coop, RSVP by July 1st

10:30 a.m. July 9

Story with Dr. Seuss and crafting will be Seussical

2-5 p.m. July 14

Cow Appreciation Day, Mooove on in the library

10:30 a.,m. July 16

Story with Dr. Seuss, snack will be something sumptuously Seussy

Donnellson Public Library

www.donnellson.lib.ia.us

319-835-5545

10 a.m. Tuesdays

Preschool Story Hour

Fort Madison Public Library

www.FortMadisonLibrary.org

319-372-5721

3-5 p.m. Tuesdays, through July 5

Minecraft summer, all ages 6 and older

10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Pre-School and Toddler Story Hour

11-2 p.m. June 20

Make it Monday - God's Eye

2-3 p.m. June 22

Once Upon a Wednesday - Bingo, with prizes

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 27

Make it Monday - Bird Feeder

5:30-7:30 p.m. June 28

*Paint and Sip, paint a sunset and enjoy hot cocoa and S'Mores cookies

2-3 p.m. June 29

Once Upon a Wednesday, Iowa Wildlife with Lee County Conservation

2-3 p.m. July 6

Once Upon a Wednesday, S'mores and Slushies

July 7-9

*Escape the Camp Site escape room, sign your group up for a time slot

1:30-2:30 p.m. July 7

All Booked Up! meets to discuss "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V. E. Schwab

8:30 a.m., July 9

Walk and Talk meets at the library to discuss camping, outdoors and survival books

11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 11

Make it Monday, Plastic Egg Firefly

10-11 a.m. July 12

Sheltered Reality

6-7 p.m. July 12

Cook the Book shares recipes from "Endless Summer Cookbook" by Katie Lee

2-3 p.m. July 13

Once upon a Wednesday, Animal Homes with Lee County Conservatioin

2-3 p.m. July 14

Magic show for all ages, featuring Duffy Hudson

8:30 a.m., July 16

Walk and Talk meets at the hospital pond discussing favorite beach and summer reads

Henderson County Public Library

www.hendersoncolibrary.com

309-627-2450

Call about bookmobile schedule

Summer Reading continues

Read Beyond the Beaten Path, register and log pages using READsquared app

9 a.m. – noon Tuesdays

Make & Take Crafts

10 a.m. Tuesdays

Storytime for Birth – Kindergarten

STEM Activities for 1st grade and up

2 p.m. June 23

Movie Day: Sing 2 – (PG)

2 p.m. June 30

Movie Day: Cruella (PG-13)

2 p.m. July 7

Movie Day: Flushing Away (PG)

2 p.m. July 14

Movie Day : Wonder (PG)

10 a.m. - Noon July 16

*End of Summer Reading Party with Bounce Houses, Bubble Stations, hot dogs, cotton candy, RSVP by July 13

Keokuk Public Library

Event links at keokukevents.org

319-524-1483

3:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Kid’s Crafts

11 a.m. June 20

Coffee Talk: Scam Prevention

2 p.m. June 20

Movie: Cruella

10 a.m. June 21

Camp Crafts: Painted Rock Photo Holders

1 p.m. June 21

Geri-Fit

10 a.m. June 22

Story Hour: Bears, Oh My!

1 p.m. June 22

Absolute Science: Bubble Stations

3 p.m. June 23

Art Camp: Pop-Its

11 a.m. June 25

Photographing the Wilderness w/ Doug Ewing

11 a.m. June 27

Movie: Frozen II

2 p.m. June 27

BINGO

3 p.m. June 27

ISU Extension

10 a.m. June 28

Geodes Rock!

1 p.m. June 28

Geri-Fit

10 a.m. June 29

Story Hour: Outdoor Adventure

3 p.m. June 29

Messy Science

1 p.m. June 30

Geri-Fit

3 p.m. June 30

Art Camp: Jar Candles

5:30 p.m. June 30

Scary Story Night/Teen Party

11 a.m. July 1

Geri-Fit

10 a.m. July 5

Camp Crafts

1 p.m. July 5

Geri-Fit

10 a.m. July 6

Lee County Conservation

3 p.m. July 6

Messy Science

1 p.m. July 7

Geri-Fit

3 p.m. July 7

Art Camp

11 a.m. July 8

Geri-Fit

11 a.m. July 9

Crafting, Coffee, Conversation

2 p.m. July 11

Movie: The Goonies

5:30 p.m. July 11

Iowa's Underground Railroad

10 a.m. July 12

ISU Insect Zoo

1 p.m. July 12

Geri-Fit

1 p.m. July 12

Movie Night

9 a.m. July 13

Sheltered Reality

3 p.m. July 13

Messy Science

1 p.m. July 14

Geri-Fit

3 p.m. July 14

Art Camp

5:30 p.m. July 14

Campfire Tales Family Night

Mount Pleasant Public Library

mountpleasant.lib.ia.us

319-385-1490

10 a.m. Fridays

Senior Coffee

Now – September 30

Adult Summer Reading

Keck Memorial Library

www.wapello.lib.ia.us

319-523-5261

Summer Library Program continues

West Point Public Library

319-837-6315

www.westpoint.lib.ia.us

10 a.m. Mondays

Preschool Story Time, ages 2-5

1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays

Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors

1:30 p.m. Fridays

Mahjong

June 21

3 on 3 Sponsored by St. Mary's Parish and the West Point Library with 11 Eucharistic Adoration at St. Mary's, Noon Lunch in the Ossenbrink Center, and 1 p.m. at the Library

6-8 p.m. June 21

*Adult Painting Party

1-2 p.m. June 22

Lee County Conservation "Mr. Clay's Wild Iowa Animal Experience," grades K - 5th in the West Point Square

2 - 3:30 p.m. June 23, 30 and July 7, 14

*Lego Robotics, entering 4th-6th grades

1-2 p.m. June 29 Lee County Extension "Wonders of Nature," Grades K - 5th in the West Point Square

1-2 p.m. July 6

Lee County Conservation "Wild Animal Homes, Holes, and Hideouts," Grades K - 5th in the West Point Square

Noon July 8

Story Stroll, all ages bring a picnic lunch and take a story walk!

1–3 p.m. July 12

*Scrapbooking 101, 5th grade and up

4:30-5:30 p.m. July 13

Sheltered Reality, all ages in the West Point Square

6-7 p.m. July 14

Edgar Allan Poe Impersonator

