Up and Out: Attend Snake Alley Art Fair, join Pride in the Park, watch young actors present 'Aladdin Jr.'

Today

175th anniversary of Federalist-style Hancock House, or, Bentonsport Village B&B, 21864 Walnut St., Bentonsport, celebration is 2-4 p.m. Enter through the front door. view the entire first floor, finish with refreshments on the back deck.

Burlington Municipal Band free concert is 7:30 p.m. at the Crapo Park bandshell. Adam Creager conducts. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Director Adam Creager has chosen songs, most involving "flights and destinations." He'll be joined by Jilly Cooke of Iowa City.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., annual Snake Alley Luncheon is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine in or carry out.

Snake Alley Art Fair is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Snake Alley and the Heritage Hill Historic District, with arts, crafts, live music and food.

Tuesday

Circus variety one-woman show with Martika, one of the most in-demand sideshow performers in the Midwest, is 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St., hosted by Burlington Public Library. All are welcome.

TOPS IA 1234 meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave. To learn more, call Ginger at (319) 753-2243.

Wednesday

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., Golden Oldies will meet 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Join the fun.

Mount Pleasant Farmer’s Market is 4-6 p.m. at the McMillan Park Wright Pavilion.

Pollinator Fair presented by Burlington Public Library is 2-4 p.m. at The Homestead 1839. Pollinator activities will be available all throughout this free, drop-in program.

Thursday

Jefferson Street Farmers Market is 4:30-7 p.m. in the 300-500 blocks of Jefferson Street. Live music will be by Jared Rouggly.

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host Bingo, early bird at 6:30 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. Yolanda’s food will be available, dine in or carry out.

Mount Pleasant Community Band free concert is 7 p.m. in Mount Pleasant’s Central Park. Local P.E.O. groups will sell pies in the park.

Pint Size Polka Show is 6:30 p.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St.

Steamboat Senior Center, 501 Jefferson St., will feature the House Band for dancing and listening. Cover charge is $2.

Friday

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve riblets, baked beans, potato salad, 5-7 p.m. Rena Karaoke will entertain, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Players Workshop, 1431 Grove St., Young Actor production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr., is 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased at the Players Workshop box office prior to each performance or online at playersworkshoptheater.com.

Saturday

Heritage Trust Preservation Station, 213 Valley St., is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, selling unique vintage decor and historic building materials.

Mount Pleasant Farmer’s Market is 8:30-11 a.m. at the McMillan Park Wright Pavilion.

Pride in the Park is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Crapo Park. There will be a walking parade around the pond, activities for all ages, food and snacks, afternoon entertainment, local vendors, event T-shirts. Follow Burlington Pride on Facebook for updates.

Sunny's Legacy Caterday Extravaganza will sell authentic Mexican food from 1-7 p.m. at Burlington Eagles 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St. There will be raffles.

The Washington, 306 Washington St., Moon and Stars Stage will feature Gracie Curran & The High Falutin' Band. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and available at thewashingtonmusic.com. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; BYOB.

West Point's Fireworks Show will be in South Park. There will be food and drinks available starting at 5 p.m., kids games from 5-8 p.m., Candy Dash at 6:30 p.m., followed by Limbo and Sack Race. Fireworks start at dusk.

Sunday

Fort Madison Garden Tour is noon-4 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance at FMAAA Art Center, 825 Avenue G, or $10 the day of at Avenue G Pocket Park, 812 Avenue G. Area artists Jim Topic, Carlene Atwater, Rebecca Williamson and local musicians will enhance the experience.

Homemade Ice Cream Social is 3-6 p.m. at Wever Odd Fellows Lodge, 1696 U.S. 61, also serving maid rites, ham salad, hot dogs, pies, cakes and drinks.

