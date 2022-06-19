Paw Paw’s Small Engines LLC begins legacy of doing things 'right’ | New Business

There’s been a lot of changes happening at the former Anderson Equipment Building at 4912 Glover Lane in Milton.

For the past seven months, under new ownership, Tina Jackson and her family have been hard at work, planting roots of a new business based on doing things right.

“It’s the most fun job I’ve ever had,” Jackson said. “Every day I get to work with my brother and my dad and build a business with them.”

Anderson Equipment, now known as Paw Paw’s Small Engines, focuses on providing service done right. Whether you’re looking to repair your reliable lawn equipment or you’re wanting to buy something new, Paw Paw’s is the place for you.

Small engine repairs, including four-wheelers, used parts and equipment can also be found at Paw Paw’s. But despite holding a grand opening event and sidewalk sale earlier this spring, Jackson and her family are still trying to get the word out.

“People still don’t know we’re here,” Jackson said. “When the previous owner passed away, we discovered he didn’t like to throw away anything and left behind a lot of inventory. We’ve been busy clearing out a lot of these old parts and we now have a showroom for our Cub Cadet and Snapper riding mowers. We’re an authorized dealer for Cub Cadet and Snapper.”

Morgan Wilson of Powerhouse Compressor Company, which has provided a variety of services for air compressors, generators, power washers, accessories and supplies in Santa Rosa County for more than 30 years, also moved operations to 4912 Glover Lane,

“He’s been a great tenant to have here with us,” Jackson said.

Once you walk through the doors, don’t be surprised to be greeted by Paw Paw himself — Jackson’s father, Dave McGahan. McGahan’s favorite thing to do is invite customers to have a seat at one of the barstools next to him, enjoy a cup of coffee and have a conversation.

“Everyone’s always called me Paw Paw,” McGahan said. “This week is my birthday week, and I’ll be 86 on the 21st. I love sitting down and talking to people.”

“He’s our mascot, so to speak” Jackson said. “We offer a family atmosphere, and we named our business Paw Paw’s because my father believes in doing things right.”

McGahan adds, “because if we don’t have time to do it right the first time, then we don’t have time to do it a second time to get it right.”

Paw Paw’s Small Engines is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/106607125236448 or call 850-623-5005.

