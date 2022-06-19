ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England loose forward John Bateman knows there is still room for improvement

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GLIG_0gFV7ul700

John Bateman says he will strive to get better after learning that his man-of-the-match performance in England’s mid-season international was not enough to guarantee him a starting spot at the World Cup.

The Wigan loose forward was the star performer as he scored one try and created another in England’s 18-4 victory over the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington on Saturday.

Head coach Shaun Wane said there were more positives than negatives from the performance of his team but is still no nearer to finalising his line-up for the World Cup opener against Samoa on October 15.

“I’d say three or four of them are nailed on,” Wane said. “I’m not sure John is one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IAQ1J_0gFV7ul700
John Bateman scored a try at Warrington on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“Overall he was busy and looked good but I genuinely think he can do a bit better.

“I played him in the middle and gave him a free roving role and he seemed to enjoy it but there are some things he needs to get better at.”

St Helens duo Jonny Lomax and Morgan Knowles missed Saturday’s game through injury and Wane will also be able to call on the likes of Elliott Whitehead and Tom Burgess from his NRL contingent for the World Cup.

And Bateman, who led England to victory in last October’s Test match against France in the absence of Sam Tomkins, says he is ready to heed the advice of his former Wigan boss as he seeks to nail down his spot.

“You have to keep playing well,” he said. “He’s the coach and he picks the side and it’s totally up to him.

“I suppose everyone can do a bit more, that’s what it’s all about. We need to play the best we can.

“It’s going to be a 24-man squad for the World Cup, it will be about those 24 playing the best standard and that will get us over the line.”

Bateman endured a difficult first season in 2021 following his return from the NRL but has started to find his old form under new coach Matt Peet and Saturday’s match-winning performance capped a memorable month after he helped Wigan win the Challenge Cup and became a father for the second time.

“It’s been a good month or so,” he said. “I’m really enjoying my rugby. I’ve said previously that, compared to last year, I’m just enjoying my rugby and that brings the best out of me.”

I suppose everyone can do a bit more, that's what it's all about. We need to play the best we can

On Saturday, Bateman also helped bring the best out of his former Wigan team-mate George Williams, another tryscorer at the Halliwell Jones Stadium who has endured a form slump with his new club Warrington this season.

“It’s good to play with George,” Bateman said. “He’s had a tough year and a lot of people have been at him but – and I apologise for swearing – I think it’s a load of bull****.

“He’s one of the best players on his day. It’s hard sometimes when you’re in a team that’s not winning but George for me is the best out there, he’s one of those players I’d have by my side any day of the week.

“It (playing for England) gets your confidence up. I hope they don’t go back and win too many games but I hope he plays well. He’s my mate and a team-mate as well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Heather Knights insists there is room for Test cricket in the women’s game

England captain Heather Knight has described ICC chair Greg Barclay’s comments questioning the future of women’s Test cricket as a “dangerous message”. Barclay said in an interview earlier this month that he did not see women’s Test cricket “evolving at any particular speed” or consider it being “part of the landscape moving forward to any real extent at all”.
SPORTS
newschain

Jos Buttler gives his backing to Eoin Morgan amid England captain’s poor form

Jos Buttler was bemused at speculation over Eoin Morgan’s England future, insisting everything the limited-overs captain has achieved “doesn’t just go away overnight”. Morgan has revolutionised England’s white-ball fortunes and led them to a first 50-over World Cup crown in 2019, but he is without a half-century in one-day internationals and Twenty20s in almost a year.
SPORTS
newschain

Women’s Euros will come ‘too soon’ for Northern Ireland – Kenny Shiels

Kenny Shiels has admitted Northern Ireland’s presence at the Women’s Euros this summer has probably come too soon. Shiels’ side booked their ticket for the tournament in England, which gets under way next month, with a play-off victory over Ukraine to seal their first ever qualification for a major event, but he is under no illusions as to the task they face.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Challenge Cup#Still Room#Wigan#Halliwell Jones Stadium#Warrington#Nrl
newschain

Jason Roy hits century as England crush the Netherlands to seal clean sweep

Jason Roy’s unbeaten ton and another Jos Buttler masterclass helped England make light of Eoin Morgan’s injury-enforced absence to wrap up a 3-0 one-day international clean sweep of the Netherlands. David Willey took four for 36 as the Netherlands were all out for 244 in 49.2 overs after...
WORLD
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

40 photos of William in celebration of his milestone 40th birthday

Forty photos charting the Duke of Cambridge’s life have been compiled to celebrate his 40th birthday. William, who reaches the milestone on Tuesday, is pictured through the years from his debut as a newborn baby in his mother’s arms and as a toddler trying to walk, to his role as a family man and future king.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

I definitely felt the pressure – Jill Scott relieved to make England Euros squad

Jill Scott has described waiting for England’s squad announcement for next month’s home European Championship as “probably one of the worst days of my life”. Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman named her final 23-player squad last week and Scott, behind only Fara Williams as England’s most capped women’s player, feared she would not make the cut.
SPORTS
newschain

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones is ‘the ultimate professional’ – Adam Beard

Adam Beard has described his second-row colleague Alun Wyn Jones as “the ultimate professional” ahead of Wales’ South Africa tour. Jones has made a world record 162 Test match appearances for Wales and the British and Irish Lions. A shoulder injury and two operations hampered him this...
RUGBY
newschain

Serena Williams set to make tennis return after year out on Tuesday evening

Serena Williams will be made to wait a little longer before her comeback appearance in Eastbourne after her doubles’ match with Ons Jabeur was scheduled last on Centre Court on Tuesday. The 23-time grand-slam champion stunned the tennis world seven days ago when she announced a wild card had...
TENNIS
newschain

Ben Stokes excited to unleash Jamie Overton’s pace against New Zealand

Jamie Overton will make his England debut in the Headingley Test against New Zealand after edging out twin brother Craig as a replacement for the injured James Anderson. Record wicket-taker Anderson, 39, has been withdrawn after experiencing pain in his ankle following back-to-back victories at Lord’s and Trent Bridge, the only change to the home XI for the conclusion of the LV= Insurance Series finale.
WORLD
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
newschain

Ukrainian journalist and soldier ‘coldly executed’, press group says

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him appear to have been “coldly executed” during the first weeks of the Russian invasion, Reporters Without Borders said. The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy...
newschain

Ross Thompson hopes to recover form on Scotland duty after Glasgow struggles

Ross Thompson is aiming to banish a demoralising end to the club campaign by shining with Scotland on their summer tour of South America. The 23-year-old stand-off was part of a Glasgow side who concluded their season with five consecutive defeats, including the crushing 76-14 loss to Leinster earlier this month that resulted in head coach Danny Wilson being sacked.
WORLD
newschain

New pictures of Duke of Cambridge released to mark 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge has been photographed with a Big Issue seller in a series of pictures released to mark his 40th birthday. William is pictured with his arm on the shoulder of 60-year-old Dave Martin, who took William under his wing earlier this month and showed him how to sell the magazine which gives an income to the homeless.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Cox Plate defence likely to be major aim for State Of Rest

Joseph O’Brien’s State of Rest is likely to sign off his career with a defence of his Cox Plate title in October. The four-year-old landed his fourth Group One prize last week when winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting, securing an all-the-way one-length victory under Shane Crosse at 5-1.
ANIMALS
newschain

Man found ‘not responsible’ for Times Square vehicle rampage

A man who drove his car through crowds of people in New York’s Times Square in 2017, killing a young tourist and injuring pedestrians, has been cleared of responsibility because of mental illness. A jury in New York City accepted an insanity defence claiming Richard Rojas was so psychologically...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy