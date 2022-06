Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. June started with storms, and as we approach the end of the month, there are still storms in the forecast. Last week’s storms brought plenty of lightning (which you can always send pictures of to us with the Pin It feature on our website). One bolt, in particular, caused major damage in Covington. Let’s look at how lightning happens, how intense it is and when you can expect it.

COVINGTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO