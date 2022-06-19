ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Reading sign Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley on season-long loan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lu52A_0gFV7esj00

have signed goalkeeper Joe Lumley on a season-long loan deal from Sky Bet Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old, who began his career at QPR, made 39 appearances for Boro last season, keeping 14 clean sheets.

Reading fielded four different goalkeepers in the 2021-22 campaign as they finished just above the relegation zone.

Royals manager Paul Ince told the club website: “The goalkeeping position was a difficult one to solve for this club last season, so it was a priority to add strength in depth to that corner of the dressing room ahead of a brand new challenge in 2022-23.

“Lumley is a tall, confident, capable young keeper and he will be hungry to stake a claim for the goalkeeper position when he joins us at the start of pre-season training this week.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

I definitely felt the pressure – Jill Scott relieved to make England Euros squad

Jill Scott has described waiting for England’s squad announcement for next month’s home European Championship as “probably one of the worst days of my life”. Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman named her final 23-player squad last week and Scott, behind only Fara Williams as England’s most capped women’s player, feared she would not make the cut.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Lumley
Person
Paul Ince
newschain

Football rumours: Armando Broja open to move to West Ham

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly open to a move to West Ham. The Daily Express reports the Hammers are gearing up for an estimated £25-30million offer, which could be a substantial boon to Chelsea’s transfer budget. The 20-year-old is fresh off an impressive loan spell at Southampton, where he netted six times in 32 appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

40 photos of William in celebration of his milestone 40th birthday

Forty photos charting the Duke of Cambridge’s life have been compiled to celebrate his 40th birthday. William, who reaches the milestone on Tuesday, is pictured through the years from his debut as a newborn baby in his mother’s arms and as a toddler trying to walk, to his role as a family man and future king.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Heather Knights insists there is room for Test cricket in the women’s game

England captain Heather Knight has described ICC chair Greg Barclay’s comments questioning the future of women’s Test cricket as a “dangerous message”. Barclay said in an interview earlier this month that he did not see women’s Test cricket “evolving at any particular speed” or consider it being “part of the landscape moving forward to any real extent at all”.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goalkeepers#Goalkeeping#New Challenge#Qpr#Boro#Royals
newschain

Women’s Euros will come ‘too soon’ for Northern Ireland – Kenny Shiels

Kenny Shiels has admitted Northern Ireland’s presence at the Women’s Euros this summer has probably come too soon. Shiels’ side booked their ticket for the tournament in England, which gets under way next month, with a play-off victory over Ukraine to seal their first ever qualification for a major event, but he is under no illusions as to the task they face.
FIFA
newschain

Jos Buttler gives his backing to Eoin Morgan amid England captain’s poor form

Jos Buttler was bemused at speculation over Eoin Morgan’s England future, insisting everything the limited-overs captain has achieved “doesn’t just go away overnight”. Morgan has revolutionised England’s white-ball fortunes and led them to a first 50-over World Cup crown in 2019, but he is without a half-century in one-day internationals and Twenty20s in almost a year.
SPORTS
newschain

Ukrainian journalist and soldier ‘coldly executed’, press group says

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him appear to have been “coldly executed” during the first weeks of the Russian invasion, Reporters Without Borders said. The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy...
newschain

Serena Williams set to make tennis return after year out on Tuesday evening

Serena Williams will be made to wait a little longer before her comeback appearance in Eastbourne after her doubles’ match with Ons Jabeur was scheduled last on Centre Court on Tuesday. The 23-time grand-slam champion stunned the tennis world seven days ago when she announced a wild card had...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Jason Roy hits century as England crush the Netherlands to seal clean sweep

Jason Roy’s unbeaten ton and another Jos Buttler masterclass helped England make light of Eoin Morgan’s injury-enforced absence to wrap up a 3-0 one-day international clean sweep of the Netherlands. David Willey took four for 36 as the Netherlands were all out for 244 in 49.2 overs after...
WORLD
newschain

Goalkeeper Matt Macey moves from Hibernian to Luton

Luton have signed goalkeeper Matt Macey from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old had a spell on loan at Kenilworth Road from Arsenal in early 2017 and has returned to the Hatters on a permanent deal. Macey is thrilled to be back at Luton, who finished sixth in the...
SOCCER
newschain

Lynden Gooch signs new Sunderland deal

Lynden Gooch has extended his reign as Sunderland’s longest-serving player by signing a new two-year contract. The United States international, who has been on the books at the Stadium of Light for 16 years, made 45 of his 213 senior appearances to date last season as the Black Cats finally won promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship.
SOCCER
newschain

Host speaks of difficulty in bringing teenage Ukrainian musician to UK

A UK music teacher who fought to host an unaccompanied young Ukrainian musician through the Homes for Ukraine scheme said she was made to feel like she was “trying to legitimise child trafficking” during her struggle. The Government announced on Wednesday that Ukrainian children will be able to...
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
newschain

Ben Stokes excited to unleash Jamie Overton’s pace against New Zealand

Jamie Overton will make his England debut in the Headingley Test against New Zealand after edging out twin brother Craig as a replacement for the injured James Anderson. Record wicket-taker Anderson, 39, has been withdrawn after experiencing pain in his ankle following back-to-back victories at Lord’s and Trent Bridge, the only change to the home XI for the conclusion of the LV= Insurance Series finale.
WORLD
newschain

New pictures of Duke of Cambridge released to mark 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge has been photographed with a Big Issue seller in a series of pictures released to mark his 40th birthday. William is pictured with his arm on the shoulder of 60-year-old Dave Martin, who took William under his wing earlier this month and showed him how to sell the magazine which gives an income to the homeless.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ryan Fredericks reunited with Scott Parker at Bournemouth after West Ham exit

Bournemouth have signed defender Ryan Fredericks on a free transfer. Fredericks, whose contract at West Ham was not renewed at the end of last season, has agreed a two-year deal and is Bournemouth’s first summer signing following their promotion to the Premier League. Bournemouth said in a statement on...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy