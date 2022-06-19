ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Tribune: Planning editor Gabriela Velasquez on discovering 'found family' in Columbia

Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
I grew up in Memphis, Tennessee. And I am exceedingly proud of where I am from — I have a tattoo of its skyline on my forearm for that very reason. But when I think about my most formative years, the years that shaped me into the adult I am now, I think of the city where I chose to start my life: Columbia.

And to tell the truth, when I first arrived here, I wanted to leave as soon as possible.

My first year of college was very hard. I was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, and hundreds of miles away from my friends and family for the first time in my life. I was adrift, and I wrote in a journal, "Only four years, Gabby, and then you can go home."

That was seven years ago. And here I am, four hair colors and one pandemic later, working with some of the best people I know.

I fell in love, very rapidly, with Columbia. It's where I attended my first college football game, where I learned how to do the job I am in now. It's where I learned how to drive, where I learned what the word "ope" is. But most importantly, this is the city where I met all of my closest friends and my partner. Six hours away from my closest relative, I found my own little family here: my home.

Why you went into journalism?

The easy joke is that I wasn't good enough to be a theatre actress, so I became a journalist instead.

But there's more to it, I promise.

I used to watch the news all of the time when I was a kid, and then as I got older I became obsessed with reading the newspaper. I originally wanted to be a meteorologist, but when I realized in high school that I needed to be good at math for that career, I switched gears to reporting and editing, and I never looked back.

I love storytelling, I love people and I love writing, so journalism is exactly where I belong. It is one of the most magical forms of storytelling out there.

Favorite thing about Columbia?

I love the parks. If I could spend all of my time in Stephens Lake Park with this one duck there that has a broken wing and just waddles around everywhere, I would. There's so much love and care put into our parks and trails here, it makes it so easy to be active and enjoy the outdoors.

Favorite moment on the job?

This wasn't my "favorite" moment in my career, but it was certainly the most meaningful. When I was a journalism student, I profiled five couples on the anniversary of the Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court ruling. I demanded to do the story, because I am the child of an interracial marriage myself. I sat down with these couples and talked and talked and talked about their love stories, the nuances of navigating race in a relationship. As a romantic, I cherished the chance to write about love stories. It remains my favorite piece of writing ever.

A few weeks after the story published, my editor informed me that one of the husbands in my story passed away. He had lived a long, beautiful life, and I had been blown away by not just his story — but by the twinkle in his eye when he talked about his wife. And I thought about how grateful I was that their love story would live on through what he and his wife had shared with me. That's why we do what we do — we preserve stories in ink and paper. I was privileged to get to share the stories of these couples. And I will never take that privilege for granted.

Favorite place in town?

Ninth Street downtown is what I call my stretch of bliss. There are multiple coffee shops, including my favorite (Coffee Zone), and two bookstores (Yellow Dog and Skylark) on that one street. I stay on Ninth Street as long as possible when I walk to work.

Craziest journalism moment?

The most wild night of my career was election night in 2020. I was in charge of updating our data hub for county and city races, which meant having around a dozen tabs open for multiple county clerks and constantly refreshing those pages for updates all night.

My roommate at the time, Alec, was also working election night for KBIA, so we made a huge dinner and kept presidential election coverage up on the television while we made phone calls and labored away on our laptops. My boyfriend, who also lived with us, made sure we drank water and handled dinner — I don't think either Alec or I were cogent enough to remember food or water, we were so in the zone. I spent half of the night sprawled on the couch, and the other half pacing around with my laptop in hand reciting data entries to myself to make sure I had everything right.

I think I worked until past 2 a.m. that night, but it was one of the most rewarding days of my career.

Not that I'd like to repeat that all the time. I do cherish sleep.

Favorite hobby outside of the office?

I love Dungeons & Dragons. I have played ever since I was in college, and there is nothing more creatively fulfilling than the character and voice work you can put into a good D&D game. I am currently involved in multiple games with my closest friends from college, and I listen to multiple D&D podcasts including "Critical Role" and "Dimension 20."

Yet another reason to love Columbia? I can get everything I need for my love of D&D at Valhalla's Gate.

