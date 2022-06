Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the opinion of the writer. Ethereum [ETH] has seen rough times in recent weeks on the price charts. During the harsh drop on 12 May across the market, Ethereum had managed to hold on to the $1750-$1950 support zone. Even as June dawned, the price held on to this demand zone, but the buyers were exhausted within a week into June. The altcoin, once again, cratered to dip as low as $881 just a few days ago.

