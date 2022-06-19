ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield turns to technology, job training programs as labor shortage continues

By Ralph Green, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

As the world tries to get back to normal, many companies across the country are struggling to hire employees and keep them.

In the Springfield area, the most recent available data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows an unemployment rate of less than 2 percent. Meanwhile, "Help Wanted" and "Now Hiring" signs are still prevalent at restaurants and entertainment businesses across the city.

The issue remains the same as it has for the past year-plus: there are not enough qualified, available workers to go around.

In Springfield, a variety of solutions are being tried — from expanding apprenticeships and job training programs to finding technology that can reduce the need for more employees.

Italian restaurant turns to robot to help serve food

In 2021, 47.4 million Americans quit their job in what is being called "the Great Resignation."

The restaurant and hotel industries were among the most impacted, with a quit rate double the national average. The result has meant longer wait times and reduced hours for many restaurants in Springfield and across the country.

As technology has improved over the years, a growing number of restaurants are turning to robots to help offset the labor shortage.

Archie's Italian Eatery on East Republic Road in Springfield recently acquired a robot, affectionately called "Rosey," to help bring food out to tables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ezjm_0gFV7YXF00

After looking for ways to speed up the service process and take some strain off his servers, owner Archie Donoho decided to give the robot a try.

So far, so good, Donoho said.

Donoho said the cost of the robot breaks down to about $3.75 an hour for a full work day, much cheaper than hiring another employee. And, Donoho said, his staff has appreciated the extra help.

"It's working great, people love it," Donoho said. "Not only do the servers love it because it helps them, but the customers love it."

Donoho told the News-Leader that he has been able to maintain staffing during this difficult time for employers, but he thought the robot could be a way to make things easier on his staff.

More: Springfield employers invest in paid apprenticeship programs as labor shortage continues

While robot food servers are not common in Springfield, an increasing number of restaurants nationwide are turning to this tool.

According to Association for Advancing Automation , the number of robots sold in North America set a record last year, with 39,708 units sold at a value of $2 billion, a 14 percent increase over the previous high in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWKmT_0gFV7YXF00

OTC offers no-cost job training courses

A 2021 Missouri Workforce Report found that a lack of skilled workers was one of the biggest challenges employers in Missouri said they are facing.

To help address those concerns, Ozarks Technical Community College is offering no-cost short-term training courses this summer in welding, heating and air (HVAC), masonry and construction.

The goal of the training sessions, which range from two days to six weeks, are to prepare participants for entry-level jobs in each industry.

"What we hope to accomplish with these four programs is two-fold," said Sherry Coker, executive director of OTC's Center for Workforce Development. "One, for the individual perspective, we want them to know that there are opportunities for them to ... learn a new career and be ready for job placement in an entry-level position as soon as two weeks. Number two, we want employers to know that OTC is doing everything they possibly can to help them fill vacant positions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpNxf_0gFV7YXF00

Coker told the News-Leader earlier this month that 70 people had already signed up for the program. The training sessions for welding and HVAC were full, but there were still openings for masonry and construction.

Tuition costs for all classes will be covered either by state programs like Fast Track and SkillUP, or college financial aid. Students will not have to pay anything to take these courses.

More: Thousands of teens learn about skilled trades at Build My Future event in Springfield

This is the fourth round of these short-term programs since introducing them for the first time in 2021. According to OTC, this program has a 70 percent completion rate, and the college plans to keep the program going if the funding is still there.

All courses will be offered at the OTC Springfield campus, except construction which will be offered in Springfield and at OTC Table Rock.

  • Welding. Six weeks. July 5-Aug. 9. from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Construction (offered at Springfield and Table Rock). Four weeks. July 5-28. from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • HVAC Assistant. Two weeks. July 11-22. from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Masonry. Two days. June 30 and July 7.  from 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Students must be at least 18 years old to qualify. Email cwd@otc.edu or call (417) 447-8888 for more information.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com , by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield turns to technology, job training programs as labor shortage continues

