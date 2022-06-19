ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Alexandria Juneteenth celebrations build on legacy started in Galveston in 1865

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
 3 days ago

Balloons, streamers and handcrafted signs adorned vehicles and trailers heading down Third Street in Alexandria in the annual Central Louisiana Juneteenth Association Parade Saturday evening as participants threw candy and other goodies.

"We're celebrating 30 years as Central Louisiana Juneteenth Association," said Sue Alexander, the group's parade coordinator. The parade drew over 45 entrants. Since Alexander took over as parade coordinator six years ago, she said, the parade has grown from the initial 10 entries.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It started in Texas after Union Troops arrived in 1865 and told the slaves they were free due to President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The date was June 19. The words were merged into "Juneteenth."

The grand marshal this year was Dr. Haywood Joiner, dean of the college of health and human services at Louisiana State University of Alexandria.

"All of my life I've always attended Juneteenth parades, but I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'd have the opportunity to be the grand marshal for a parade," Joiner said. "So, again, I'm really elated to have this opportunity."

Joiner said the celebration is not only about Juneteenth but empowerment.

"It's about our communities coming together as one for the betterment of our city," he said. "Juneteenth has an extensive history going back to 1865 in Galveston, Texas, but, of course, it has spread over the years across the nation. And we're delighted that we have an opportunity to come together not only as Black people but all people of the city of Alexandria in order to unify this city and make it all that it can be."

What Alexander would like people to take away from the Juneteenth celebrations is that it is a celebration for mankind.

"Not just the Black race but for all races," she said. "It's a step in the right direction our country took in Galveston, Texas. And we're just trying to continue and build on that legacy."

The week's activities also included an Empowerment Summit held Tuesday. June Johnson Davis, chairman for the summit, said nine panelists from the community shared good information with those who attended.

