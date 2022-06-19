College students taking seasonal work drive up Oklahoma employment, but jobs still remain

Seasonal hiring is picking up steam as the hot summer months arrive in Oklahoma.

Whether it's a temporary summer job or a college grad's first job, state and federal data shows the number of people with a job is the highest it's been since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Lopez, 19, is an Oklahoma State University student who is staying with his family in Edmond for the summer. While home for the summer, he's working as a server at Sparrow Modern Italian.

He said he chose the restaurant industry because of the flexible hours, opportunity to make tips, and the people he knows.

“For me, finding a job was pretty easy because I kind of knew what I wanted to do already. I chose it because I've been coming here ever since I was younger. My family grew a connection with Cafe 501, Sparrow, and Boulevard Steakhouse," Lopez said. “Having connections definitely makes it easier to find a job. As my dad always says, the business world is all about who you know.”

But for others, the job hunt has been more stressful despite the number of available positions.

Hannah Scorsone, 20, is a student at Oklahoma State University. She recently got a job at the Stillwater Public Library after having to leave the restaurant industry because of an arm injury. However, finding a job with her qualifications outside serving proved difficult.

“Being in what feels like a small town it was a tad frustrating to see ‘help wanted’ signs, but never receive a reply from countless applications," Scorsone said.

It got so bad that she scoured an online job board, blindly applying to jobs out of desperation.

“Then I saw the ad for the shelving job at the public library, and in that moment I almost felt part of some kind of fate. A sense of relief came over me after some pretty difficult days of being denied employment, when I received the library job offer," she said.

Even though it's a more low-skill college job, Scorsone said it's a fulfilling one.

"Seeing the little ones sit beside their parent totally lost in a book makes me think of myself at that age, and even heals my inner child just a bit. I love being able to join the environment of some place that can truly help anyone through information – and even inspiration," she said. "There’s no place I would rather give up my time to make the money I need, and still have a small feeling of sadness when we close up for the night.”

Lifeguards needed in Oklahoma City

Along with heat waves, the summer also brings more job openings. These seasonal positions often show up in retail or recreation.

Municipal parks departments often hire additional help to account for added traffic in their parks and on their trails. With more visitors comes more maintenance needs, mowing, trash disposal and more.

Some parks in Oklahoma City even draw out-of-town visitors throughout the summer, and clean, well-kept facilities can play a role in their return.

Lucinda Martin, of Broken Arrow, visits Oklahoma City regularly and takes her children to parks during the summer so they can "be outdoors and can have fun."

"The parks we normally attend are properly maintained," she told The Oklahoman while visiting Schilling Park for the first time. "That's something we look for."

The City of Oklahoma City hires about 100 seasonal positions every year in the Parks Department. A spokesman for the department, Robert Culverhouse, said there hasn't been any trouble finding enough seasonal workers to fill positions, except for one: lifeguards.

"That seems to be a systemic problem within all municipalities, but we're actually sitting pretty well when it comes to lifeguards," Culverhouse said. "We've hit our minimum number to operate without shutting down any facilities."

The city could hire 80 lifeguards to fully staff its family aquatic centers and pools, but so far they only have 51. The absolute bare minimum needed is 50, so if someone calls in sick, they will have to find certified lifeguards from somewhere else.

Recent graduates are in high demand

For people who've just graduated, the job market seems to have improved.

The percentage of companies looking to hire recent college grads has steadily risen over the past two years, according to Harris Poll surveys commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.

The survey found that more than half of the companies looking to hire this year are interested in bringing on the recently graduated. More than a third said they're interested in vocational school grads or current college students .

The labor market is ideal for these new graduates, and they should take advantage of this kickstart in their career paths, according to Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller.

"With higher wages and more demand for their talent than many previous generations, we congratulate the Class of 2022 and look forward to seeing their impact on the workforce," Stoller said.

