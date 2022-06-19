Softball: St. Thomas’ Hayley Wieczerzak is the HNT Player of the Year

Hayley Wieczerzak hadn’t even thought about what she had just accomplished for the St. Thomas High School softball team on opening day. When someone told her postgame, she was in shock.

It was the Trojans’ first game of the 2022 season, and the little-known Wieczerzak got the opening-day start from coach Missy Collazo against Lodi Immaculate, a team ranked Top 20 in the state in the preseason. Seven innings -- less than 100 pitches -- and a 7-0 win later, Wieczerzak had racked up strikeouts for 20 of the 21 outs she recorded in what was just a glimpse to come for the sophomore, who is the 2022 Home News Tribune Softball Player of the Year.

This was the same player who had accrued just 22 innings in the circle as a freshman, yet she was chosen to start over 2021 HNT Player of the Year Paige Tidaback.

“I never really thought at the beginning of the year that this was going to be my year,” Wieczerzak said. “I pitched the first game because that was what I was told I had to do. I was really surprised to even play. Afterwards I was pretty much in shock hearing what I did, and honestly didn't even believe it. I didn't even think about that there’s 21 outs in a game. It was just crazy. I didn’t know I could do that.”

One game later, she struck out 14 and threw a no-hitter against Monroe. Then she had 12 strikeouts in a 1-0 loss to state-ranked Notre Dame and then 16 strikeouts against state-ranked Hunterdon Central in another 1-0 defeat. The astonishing performances kept coming, one after the other, as the season waned on as she was now a well-known name across the state.

“In the beginning of the year, I knew she was going to get innings for us, but I didn't really know what to expect to be honest,” Trojans coach Missy Collazo said. “Then she comes out and strikes out 20 against Lodi, and all of a sudden we were like, ‘Wow we got something here.’ She just kept getting better and better and better.”

Wieczerzak finished with a 14-4 record and a 1.40 ERA in 134.2 innings, and was eighth in the entire state in strikeouts with 258. She eclipsed 300 career strikeouts in just two seasons when she posted 14 against Donovan Catholic in the Trojans’ final game of the year, a 4-1 setback in the Non-Public A South final.

And while it was clear the potential that Wieczerzak had even going back to her freshman year (one earned run in 22 innings), she wasn’t very confident in herself and would get uncomfortable and anxious in certain moments. She needed to mature in order to fully grasp how important she was going to be in the future for the Trojans, she said.

“Just overall, freshman year was a tough year for me,” Wieczerzak said. “Not even just in softball. I think going into high school kind of affected me and I got nervous a lot. Especially with COVID affecting everything more, that didn’t help. I was very immature my freshman year, especially around my teammates. But then I started to make friends so I got more confident and I felt a lot more confident on the field, too. I was really nervous all the time last year because I wanted to contribute as a freshman and just didn't feel as comfortable as I am now.”

She also started weight-training and increased her endurance along with really keying in on her intangibles to make sure that she was always keeping her opponent guessing about what pitch was coming and where. The work she was putting in off-the-field was noticeable and paid off immediately. During the Notre Dame game on April 9, Hayley’s dad, Kevin, was sitting next to the grandfather of Notre Dame pitcher Rylee Michalak, who had a radar gun and was tracking both pitcher’s speeds all game.

From her first pitch to her last, Wieczerzak’s speed stayed consistent all game long at 59-61 miles per hour, her father said. She wouldn’t have accomplished that as a freshman.

No longer an unknown commodity, the expectations for Wieczerzak will be unlike anything she’s dealt with before whenever she takes the cicle again for St. Thomas Aquinas in the future. But she’s welcoming that challenge, and all of the top teams that she’ll have to stare down in the future.

She got a taste of that throughout her sophomore season, and ended it strong with a 14-strikeout, one-hit performance against Tournament of Champions semifinalist and nationally-ranked Donovan Catholic. Although the Trojans lost 4-1 in that South Non-Public A final, Wieczerzak kept the Trojans in it, and she wants another shot at the Griffins and everyone else along the way again.

“I'm really proud of the Donovan Catholic game,” Wieczerzak said. “I really wanted to test myself, especially against the best teams. I wanted to pitch against them last year but I got that chance this year. I really want to compete against them and I hope to get that opportunity again.

“I got to a point where I'm just good. But now I want to get even better. I don't want to stay where I am now. I just want to keep getting better and keep reaching my goals.”

Collazo said she doesn’t think there is a ceiling if Wieczerzak keeps progressing.

“She kind of thrives off the pressure,” Collazo said. “She likes having that pressure on her and that's what’s made her successful so far. She wants to be better and plays the best competition in the big games. There's really no ceiling if she keeps working as hard as she is. She can be one of the top -- if not the top -- pitchers in the state.”

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Softball: St. Thomas’ Hayley Wieczerzak is the HNT Player of the Year