2 Cheyenne students receive Kaiser Foundation scholarships

CHEYENNE – Two recent Cheyenne-area high school graduates were awarded $4,000 scholarships from the Kaiser Foundation in May.

Jonnina Edmunds from East High School and Nevaeh Kennedy from South High School were among 15 Wyoming students to receive scholarships. The scholarships, which are renewable for an additional three years, were given to outstanding graduating seniors on the basis of merit “with special consideration given to their academic, extracurricular and community service achievements,” according to a press release from the Kaiser Foundation.

The Kaiser Foundation was created in 1986 by the founder of Kaiser and Co., Curt Kaiser. According to the press release, the Kaiser Foundation has awarded scholarships to Wyoming high school students for 37 years.