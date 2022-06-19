ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

2 Cheyenne students receive Kaiser Foundation scholarships

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – Two recent Cheyenne-area high school graduates were awarded $4,000 scholarships from the Kaiser Foundation in May.

Jonnina Edmunds from East High School and Nevaeh Kennedy from South High School were among 15 Wyoming students to receive scholarships. The scholarships, which are renewable for an additional three years, were given to outstanding graduating seniors on the basis of merit “with special consideration given to their academic, extracurricular and community service achievements,” according to a press release from the Kaiser Foundation.

The Kaiser Foundation was created in 1986 by the founder of Kaiser and Co., Curt Kaiser. According to the press release, the Kaiser Foundation has awarded scholarships to Wyoming high school students for 37 years.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Wyoming’s first ‘Fit Park’ to launch July 7 in Cheyenne with event featuring food trucks, door prizes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — AARP Wyoming will kick off the opening of the state’s first “Fit Park” next month with a launch event in Cheyenne. The facility — an outdoor gym featuring various pieces of exercise equipment — will be officially dedicated with an event starting at 5 p.m. July 7 at Holliday Park on Morrie Avenue, per an AARP release Tuesday afternoon. The event will feature door prizes, food trucks and music for those in attendance.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Equality celebrates Pride in the Park this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Members of Wyoming equality will showcase their pride on Saturday with a picnic. The Pride in the Park event is happening Saturday from 3 pm to 5 at Holliday Park. This is part of over a week’s-long celebration from June 17th to 25th. Festivities...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming High Schools Move Toward Replacing Grass With Artificial Turf

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Since the mid-1960s, more and more sports teams have made the decision to replace grass fields with artificial turf. The fields require less maintenance, and an argument can be made that the surface is friendlier to players, resulting in fewer sports injuries.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Society
State
Wyoming State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Black Hills Energy to Serve First Customer Under New Wyoming Blockchain Tariff

Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company (CLFP), doing business as Black Hills Energy, announced today it will serve its first customer under its Blockchain Interruptible Service Tariff, a new electric rate option to support the growing blockchain industry in Wyoming. “We are pleased to deliver yet another innovative solution to...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Community Service#Charity#The Kaiser Foundation#East High School#South High School#Kaiser And Co
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The effect of the turbulent economy and inflation on Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you have been facing some post-pandemic struggles, you are not alone. With the federal reserve hiking interest rates to cool inflation last week, local businesses wonder about the long-term effects on their bottom line after the pandemic. “I did notice a little bit...
CHEYENNE, WY
lonelyplanet.com

9 amazing places to visit in Wyoming for big nature, outdoor adventure and cool towns

One thing you won't find in Wyoming are bustling metropolises – the largest city, Cheyenne, has just 65,000 residents. But if you’re searching for a touch of the West – wide-open spaces, tall peaks, Native American history, wildlife, geysers, hot springs, hiking, skiing, horseback riding, fly-fishing and staged “gunslinger duels” – you’ll find it, along with plenty of small-town charm.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Douglas Budget

Pence Coming to Wyoming

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to Wyoming in August. Pence is one of the keynote speakers at the Rockies Petroleum Conference. The Conference is scheduled for August 24-26 in Cheyenne. The Petroleum Association of Wyoming has transitioned its annual meeting into the Rockies Petroleum Conference. The event...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

75 MPH Winds, Quarter-Size Hail Possible in SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some areas of southeast Wyoming could be hit with severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. While as of 8 a.m. neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was thought to be at risk, Lusk, Torrington, Douglas, and several other communities could be hit by the storms. Some storms potentially could feature winds of up to 75 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

NWS: Strong Thundershowers Possible In SE Wyoming On Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see some strong thundershowers on Friday, with a wet weekend likely ahead. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here is the 7 day forecast for southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska. Increasing chances...
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

Downtown Kum & Go is now "hi MARKET"

Kum and Go standalone sign in April after the Kum & Go name was removed -Optopolis. You may have noticed something happening at one of Cheyenne's Kum and Go locations--more specifically, Kum and Go #956 near the corner of Warren Ave and E 16th St/E Lincolnway is rebranding!
CHEYENNE, WY
North Platte Post

Crash near Cheyenne claims 3 lives

On June 17, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 383 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 01:21 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation shows a commercial truck and trailer headed east on Interstate 80 around milepost 383. The...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy