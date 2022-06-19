ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Zonta Club seeking applicants for Women in Business scholarship

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – The Zonta Club of Cheyenne is accepting applications for their Jane M. Klausman Women in Business scholarship

The application and accompanying materials are due by 8 p.m. Aug. 5. Applications should be emailed as PDFs to Denise Parrish at parrishzonta@gmail.com or mailed to Zonta at P.O. Box 2135, Cheyenne, WY, 82003.

The purpose of the scholarship is to “encourage undergraduate women to enter careers and seek leadership positions in business-related fields,” according to the Cheyenne Zonta website.

The scholarship is a one-time award of $1,000. The recipient of the scholarship will have the chance to receive a second scholarship from Zonta District 12, which encompasses 19 clubs across Colorado, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be enrolled in an accredited university, college or institute, study business or be part of a business-related program, be in at least the second year of an undergraduate program, and must not graduate before April 2023. Applicants in their final year of a master’s program at the time of the application are also eligible.

Additionally, applicants must have either graduated from a high school in Laramie County, received their GED in Laramie County or be a current resident of the county.

Scholarship seekers must include an official application form, an essay of no more than 500 words that describes academic and professional goals, verification of current enrollment in an accredited program from the institution’s registrar, transcripts of grades, a recommendation from a faculty member in the main field of study, and a recommendation from an employer, academic advisor or volunteer supervisor.

More information is available at cheyeneezonta.org .

Comments / 0

 

Cheyenne, WY
Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
