ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Side Lake, MN

Washington man ends 1,700-mile fundraiser for Parkinson’s disease at Side Lake

By FACEBOOK
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GqUgw_0gFV7JXa00

Mike Adkinson arrives at Side Lake Thursday at the end of a 1,700-mile tractor ride to raise awareness and support of Parkinson’s Disease.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Poor People’s Campaign’s Moral March on D.C. is just the beginning

Thousands assembled in Washington D.C. for the Poor People’s Campaign (PPC) Moral March on Washington Saturday. The march, the fruit of many months of organizing, gathered poor and low income people from over 40 states. They lined Pennsylvania Avenue, filling the streets with emotional testimonies of enduring the interlocking injustices underscored by the campaign. Alongside […] The post Poor People’s Campaign’s Moral March on D.C. is just the beginning appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Complex

7 Big Takeaways From Something in the Water Festival 2022

Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival took place this past weekend in Washington, DC. For three days, 70 of music’s biggest acts descended upon DC’s National Mall for performances in front of over 50,000 attendees. Pharrell moved the show to DC from his native Virginia after the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. He told USA Today, “Why not take this Black solution to a systemic issue to a higher platform? Why not take Virginia with me to D.C. so we can take our message of unity, diversity and equity to our nation’s capital?”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Washington Society
City
Side Lake, MN
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Society
DCist.com

Inside The Latest Fight To Protect D.C.’s Historic Black Cemeteries

On a balmy day last September, Lisa Fager was on her daily walk through two of Washington D.C.’s oldest African American cemeteries when she saw a construction crew perilously close to the historic grounds. As the the executive director of the Mount Zion-Female Union Band Society, which is working to protect the cemeteries, Fager was shocked that she hadn’t been notified.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Mental health center opens in Prince George’s Co.

Finding a convenient place for mental health services will now be a little easier for Prince George’s County residents, with a new behavioral health center opening in Lanham, Maryland. “Our community is in crisis, and we are in deep pain,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said during the...
LANHAM, MD
97 Rock

Most Washington Drivers Have No Idea What This Button Does

There's a button on your car or truck dashboard that might have you baffled. A lot of Washington drivers even struggle to figure out its use. Summer is here and your car's air conditioning can be baffling. Buttons can be gibberish but a Do It Yourself website breaks down exactly what each of those air conditioning buttons does and even I was surprised that I didn't know as much as I thought I did.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Parkinson S Disease
Bay Net

Calvert County NAACP Celebrates Juneteenth At Jefferson Patterson Park

ST. LEONARD, Md. – In the year 1619, the first slave ship to arrive in America, the White Lion, landed in Hampton, Virginia, bringing 20-30 enslaved Africans. Over the following centuries, thousands more were brought to America to serve under the oppressive heel of slavery, forced to work long hours on plantation fields, facing beatings or worse if they failed or refused.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Normandie Farm to Hold Goodbye Event on Sunday, June 26

Normandie Farm will hold a goodbye event for Chef Cary and Mr. Kay this Sunday, June 26th. The event will take place from 5:00 – 10:00 pm. It will consist of a Station Cocktail Buffet and Cash Bar with General Admission at $30 per person at the door. “This is an Open Event, No Reservations and Depending on Weather will be Inside & Out!”
POTOMAC, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Voice

Hiker Falls Down Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Montgomery County (VIDEO)

A hiker had to be rescued in Maryland after falling down a slippery slope and injuring himself near a remote Maryland railroad bridge. First responders in Montgomery County were dispatched at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 to the CSX Railroad tracks between Waring Station and Great Seneca Street, where there was a report of a hiker who had fallen near Railroad Bridge in Germantown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Live Results: 2022 DC primaries

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington, DC is hosting its 2022 primaries for U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Representative, Mayor, Attorney General and several council positions. Below are the most up-to-date numbers.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Crumbl Cookies, the TikTok-famous gourmet cookie company, opening its first location in Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, MD— Something sweet is coming to southern Maryland! Crumbl Cookies, the famous gourmet cookie company, is set to serve customers its weekly rotating menu and iconic pink box in California Maryland. The California Crumbl grand opening is expected to take place on Friday, June 24 at 8am, at 45000 St. Andrews Church Road, Suite […]
CALIFORNIA, MD
DCist

PHOTOS: Something In The Water Festival

Something in the Water festival in Washington, DC on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Tyrone Turner. Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage. Thousands of revelers descended on the National Mall for Something In The Water over the weekend, a three-day music...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hosts 25th Juneteenth Celebration

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Journey to Freedom. That was the theme at Montgomery County’s annual Juneteenth Celebration in Germantown Saturday. It was a colorful if not, a music filled celebration that took over Black Rock Center for the Arts. Juneteenth which was declared a federal holiday last year, commemorates the 157th anniversary of the events of June 19, 1865.
WDVM 25

National Harbor hosts Juneteenth celebration event

OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy