Washington man ends 1,700-mile fundraiser for Parkinson’s disease at Side Lake

WJLA
'It will be a beautiful relief': Maryland baker seeks perfect recipe for blood cancer cure
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — A local baker is looking for the perfect recipe to save her life as she battles a type of blood cancer. Columbia, Maryland resident Elise Smith got her love of baking from her maternal grandmother as she spent hours at her Prince George’s County bakery. Smith named her business Winnie’s Bakery after her.
dcpolicycenter.org
Urban exodus that began during pandemic shows no signs of slowing down | Washington Examiner￼￼
On June 20, 2022, the D.C. Policy Center’s article, Charts of the week: A pandemic-induced exodus has broken the District’s population boom, was cited by the Washington Examiner:. The availability of remote work, the persistence of pandemic-related restrictions, and the rise of crime and inflation have all contributed...
Poor People’s Campaign’s Moral March on D.C. is just the beginning
Thousands assembled in Washington D.C. for the Poor People’s Campaign (PPC) Moral March on Washington Saturday. The march, the fruit of many months of organizing, gathered poor and low income people from over 40 states. They lined Pennsylvania Avenue, filling the streets with emotional testimonies of enduring the interlocking injustices underscored by the campaign. Alongside […] The post Poor People’s Campaign’s Moral March on D.C. is just the beginning appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Complex
7 Big Takeaways From Something in the Water Festival 2022
Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival took place this past weekend in Washington, DC. For three days, 70 of music’s biggest acts descended upon DC’s National Mall for performances in front of over 50,000 attendees. Pharrell moved the show to DC from his native Virginia after the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. He told USA Today, “Why not take this Black solution to a systemic issue to a higher platform? Why not take Virginia with me to D.C. so we can take our message of unity, diversity and equity to our nation’s capital?”
DCist.com
Inside The Latest Fight To Protect D.C.’s Historic Black Cemeteries
On a balmy day last September, Lisa Fager was on her daily walk through two of Washington D.C.’s oldest African American cemeteries when she saw a construction crew perilously close to the historic grounds. As the the executive director of the Mount Zion-Female Union Band Society, which is working to protect the cemeteries, Fager was shocked that she hadn’t been notified.
WTOP
Mental health center opens in Prince George’s Co.
Finding a convenient place for mental health services will now be a little easier for Prince George’s County residents, with a new behavioral health center opening in Lanham, Maryland. “Our community is in crisis, and we are in deep pain,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said during the...
Most Washington Drivers Have No Idea What This Button Does
There's a button on your car or truck dashboard that might have you baffled. A lot of Washington drivers even struggle to figure out its use. Summer is here and your car's air conditioning can be baffling. Buttons can be gibberish but a Do It Yourself website breaks down exactly what each of those air conditioning buttons does and even I was surprised that I didn't know as much as I thought I did.
Just Keep Swimming: Free swimming lessons June 23 in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from June 2017. Summer has arrived, and Mother Nature has brought the heat and humidity with her. Many families will be looking for ways to beat the heat -- such as swimming. But not everyone has been safely trained.
Bay Net
Calvert County NAACP Celebrates Juneteenth At Jefferson Patterson Park
ST. LEONARD, Md. – In the year 1619, the first slave ship to arrive in America, the White Lion, landed in Hampton, Virginia, bringing 20-30 enslaved Africans. Over the following centuries, thousands more were brought to America to serve under the oppressive heel of slavery, forced to work long hours on plantation fields, facing beatings or worse if they failed or refused.
hyattsvillewire.com
Why Slavery Didn’t End on Juneteenth in Prince George’s County
The nation may have officially marked Juneteenth this week to commemorate the end of slavery, but for enslaved people in Prince George’s County, it did not come in June of 1865. While the country has largely come to mark June 19 in remembrance of emancipation, the date actually refers...
One-third of DC-area residents experienced food insecurity last year
More than 1.2 million people in the Washington, D.C., area experienced food insecurity over the last year as residents struggled with changing employment statuses and rising costs of living exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
mocoshow.com
Normandie Farm to Hold Goodbye Event on Sunday, June 26
Normandie Farm will hold a goodbye event for Chef Cary and Mr. Kay this Sunday, June 26th. The event will take place from 5:00 – 10:00 pm. It will consist of a Station Cocktail Buffet and Cash Bar with General Admission at $30 per person at the door. “This is an Open Event, No Reservations and Depending on Weather will be Inside & Out!”
Hiker Falls Down Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Montgomery County (VIDEO)
A hiker had to be rescued in Maryland after falling down a slippery slope and injuring himself near a remote Maryland railroad bridge. First responders in Montgomery County were dispatched at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 to the CSX Railroad tracks between Waring Station and Great Seneca Street, where there was a report of a hiker who had fallen near Railroad Bridge in Germantown.
fox5dc.com
Something in the Water 2022: Some attendees report festival access issues
WASHINGTON - The Something in the Water music festival is wrapping up its final day of performance in Southwest D.C. Sunday, but reports of ticket issues from attendees hampered the second day of festivities for some. Several attendees reported to FOX 5 that they had problems getting back into the...
Live Results: 2022 DC primaries
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington, DC is hosting its 2022 primaries for U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Representative, Mayor, Attorney General and several council positions. Below are the most up-to-date numbers.
Crumbl Cookies, the TikTok-famous gourmet cookie company, opening its first location in Southern Maryland
CALIFORNIA, MD— Something sweet is coming to southern Maryland! Crumbl Cookies, the famous gourmet cookie company, is set to serve customers its weekly rotating menu and iconic pink box in California Maryland. The California Crumbl grand opening is expected to take place on Friday, June 24 at 8am, at 45000 St. Andrews Church Road, Suite […]
PHOTOS: Something In The Water Festival
Something in the Water festival in Washington, DC on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Tyrone Turner. Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage. Thousands of revelers descended on the National Mall for Something In The Water over the weekend, a three-day music...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County hosts 25th Juneteenth Celebration
GERMANTOWN, Md. - Journey to Freedom. That was the theme at Montgomery County’s annual Juneteenth Celebration in Germantown Saturday. It was a colorful if not, a music filled celebration that took over Black Rock Center for the Arts. Juneteenth which was declared a federal holiday last year, commemorates the 157th anniversary of the events of June 19, 1865.
WJLA
VIDEO: 22 people displaced after SE apartment fire, dog rescued under bed: DC Fire
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-two people were displaced and one dog was rescued from under a bed Tuesday after a three-story apartment fire in southeast D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS. Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Howard Road Southeast before noon. First responders were seen walking the...
National Harbor hosts Juneteenth celebration event
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
