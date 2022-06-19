Mountain lion in Calabasas study was killed by vehicle

LOS ANGELES — A death was being investigated after lightning, thunder and downpours hit Southern California on Wednesday. Authorities were investigating whether a woman and two dogs found dead on a path in Pico Rivera had been struck by lightning, CBS Los Angeles reported. At the scene alongside the...
A scary situation in the parking lot of Trader Joe's in Simi Valley was a timely reminder to be careful not to leave children or pets in cars during hot summer days.Simi Valley police say a Trader Joe's employee called them Monday to help a frantic mother whose vehicle auto-locked with her young daughter inside. Police officers and Ventura County firefighters rushed to the parking lot, and it became an informal race to see who could get the door open first."It was firefighters on one side and police on the other as each team attempted to pop their door locks...
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole, splitting it in two, was identified, Monday, as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office....
Ventura County Fire crews were kept busy battling multiple small brush fires ignited by lightning on Wednesday morning.
The person who was brought to the attention of authorities as the victim of a possible drowning on Monday evening has been identified as a Newhall resident. Jack Smith, 82, of Newhall, was identified Tuesday as the person who died the evening before in a community hot tub on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist wanted for speeding is leading authorities on a pursuit in the Echo Park area. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The California Highway Patrol began pursuing the vehicle in Los Alamitos on Monday morning. The pursuit continued as the suspect led officers southbound into Orange County and back into Los Angeles County from Carson to South Los Angeles on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway.
A Canyon Country brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters on the 14 Freeway Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Poppy Fire was first reported around 9:15 a.m. on the northbound 14 Freeway near Golden Valley Road, said Ed Pickett, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
A drowning occurred in a Santa Clarita community pool on Monday afternoon, prompting a response from first responders. At around 5:40 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a drowning in the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It looked like a scene from “CHiPs” but it was the real thing. A fleeing motorcyclist led California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers, Monday, on a lengthy pursuit through Los Angeles, including off-roading through the hills of Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium. With news...
LOS ANGELES - Get ready, anglers, the state of California is offering a license-free fishing day on Saturday, July 2. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two Free Fishing Days each year, the second will be held on Saturday, September 3. On these days, you can fish without a sport fishing license.
Multiple lanes of the eastbound I-10 Freeway in Santa Monica were closed Tuesday morning following a fatal collision. The incident was first reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Cloverfield Boulevard on-ramp of the 10 FWY, where a motorcyclist was said to have collided with a pedestrian who was on the road. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Investigators have since revealed that the deceased person was the pedestrian, who was reportedly attempting to cross the freeway on foot. They also believe that other drivers hit the pedestrian's body, but remained at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with major injuries, though their status was not immediately known.Santa Monica Police Department officers were also expected to assist with the investigation.Motorists were asked to avoid the area after CHP officers issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the freeway for at least an hour.
A motorcycle driver was taken into custody in Silver Lake after a pursuit through Los Angeles County Monday morning. The rider was initially wanted for speeding, California Highway Patrol Officer Nicholson told KTLA. The chase started on the southbound 605 Freeway at Carson, CHP said. The motorcycle rider then headed southbound on the 405 Freeway […]
California’s La Puente is a large city that is well-known for its walnut groves and fruit. Although this city is not on everyone’s bucket lists, there are plenty of fun activities for all ages. La Puente is a great place to go if you are looking for outdoor...
New drought restrictions limit millions of Southern Californians to watering their yards once or twice weekly. Cemeteries are looking for ways to avoid turning brown. The state committed $1.5 billion for wildfire prevention and forest health in 2021. The California Newsroom investigated how Cal Fire has been spending that money. It finds the department wanting in key areas.
When California High-Speed Rail is fighting for its life in Sacramento, it is moving ahead with plans to bring it to San Francisco. The agency spearheading this project. CAHSR released the final environmental impact study for the San Francisco-to-San Jose section of the project on June 10th, 2015. If the authority’s board of directors approves the study in August, the project will be cleared from San Francisco to the northern section of Los Angeles County for environmental purposes.
