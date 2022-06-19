ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Ordering Food Delivery? Watch Out for This New Fee

By Brittney Myers
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYdOa_0gFV5two00

Image source: Getty Images

The advent of companies like DoorDash and UberEats has revolutionized the way we dine . Instead of being limited to a handful of local restaurants for delivery, you can order from just about anywhere in town and have it delivered to your door.

Sure, that convenience comes at a cost . Between the higher prices, extra service fees, and tipping your driver, you're easily looking at an extra $10-$15 dollars a meal. But, you can order food with no pants. And that's priceless.

Unfortunately, this already-expensive pants alternative has recently gotten even more expensive. The massive increase in gas prices has had a not-unexpected impact on delivery services in the form of a new gas surcharge.

Every little bit helps drivers stay on the road

As it stands, gas surcharges are quite modest in the scheme of things. My recent UberEats order charged just $0.45 for its "temporary fuel surcharge."

According to Uber, my fee was on the high end of the scale, with UberEats fees said to range from $0.35 to $0.45. (Uber rides have a slightly higher fee scale, ranging from $0.45 to $0.55 per ride.)

And yes, Uber says that 100% of the fee goes to the drivers.

In the scope of all the other fees I paid, the $0.45 is small change -- literally. Especially when you consider that a gallon of gas is over $5 in most areas.

Looking at the math, a driver getting 25 mpg and paying $5 a gallon would get a little over 2.5 miles' worth of gas from the $0.45 surcharge. Ideally, customers who live farther than this from their restaurant of choice are helping to make up the rest.

UberEats stands alone -- for now

Multiple delivery and rideshare services, as well as a number of smaller restaurants, introduced these surcharges earlier this year with the idea that it would be a temporary measure. But those temporary solutions are starting to look a little more long term.

For example, the UberEats surcharge was initially slated to expire June 15. However, in light of still-rising fuel costs -- and significant driver pushback -- Uber just extended the extra fee "indefinitely."

However, some companies have already let their programs lapse. Competitor DoorDash, for instance, had a short-lived driver bonus program that ended in April. Instead, it’s relying on an in-house cash rebate system that was extended through the end of the summer.

Essentially, DoorDash drivers who pay for gas with their DasherDirect prepaid business Visa debit cards are eligible for 10% cash back. While this can be more lucrative for drivers on the surface -- 10% of $5 a gallon is $0.50 back -- they lose an important bonus: gas rewards.

UberEats drivers can boost their savings by using a gas rewards credit card to pay for fuel on top of the income from the surcharge. DoorDash drivers have to use their debit cards, forfeiting their own gas rewards .

More fees may be coming down the line

Unfortunately, gas prices aren't expected to drop anytime soon. The current fuel crisis is a global issue -- one that won't be solved quickly. In fact, Americans may have it easy compared to many other countries. Drivers in Canada are paying close to $7 (USD) a gallon, and the petrol in the U.K. is over $8 (USD).

If costs continue to rise -- or even if they just maintain their current record-high level -- drivers could be forced to look for other jobs with fewer out-of-pocket expenses. This may push more companies to add fuel surcharges to orders to keep their workforce in place.

Either way, it's not a bad idea to evaluate how we, as customers, tip our drivers. If you're ordering from somewhere a little further afield, consider adding a little extra to your tip.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Brittney Myers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoorDash, Inc. and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
Food Beast

Amazon Prime Members Are Suing Amazon for Removing Free Whole Foods Delivery

Remember when all the fast food restaurants started charging for their sauces? It felt like the world was on fire and nothing made sense anymore! I got way less BBQ and Sweet n' Sour sauces that year due to the massive hurt and deception. Whole Foods shoppers are experiencing a similar hurt all over again now that their free deliveries have come to an end, too.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Food Delivery#Uber Technologies#Food Drink#Ubereats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Another Pantry Staple Could Soon Have A Price Surge

Back in January, grocery prices broke a 13-year record. Since then, prices have only continued to go up. Eggs, the food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation, have almost doubled in cost just since December 2021. But eggs aren't the only grocery item affected. Per Forbes Advisor, the prices of foods like beef, chicken, frozen items, milk, butter, and fresh fruit have also risen significantly. With groceries being so expensive, many Americans were turning to less-expensive alternatives. However, even pantry staples like rice, cornmeal, pasta, beans, and lentils are now more costly.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).
LONG BEACH, CA
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
96K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy