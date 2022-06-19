ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

4 Reasons I Outsource My Taxes to an Accountant

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ko4PS_0gFV5s4500

Image source: Getty Images

As a writer who covers many topics within the realm of personal finance, I'm not exactly clueless about taxes . I know a lot about claiming credits and deductions , and I'm also familiar with certain recent changes to the tax code because that's the sort of news I keep up with.

I'm also a pretty frugal person -- meaning, I don't spend money lightly. But despite all of that, I've been using an accountant to file my taxes for years. And I don't regret that one bit. Here's why.

1. I find taxes very stressful

Different people have different stressors. For some reason, I tend to get really anxious about filing taxes. Maybe it's because I have a lot of documents and details to dig up as someone who's self-employed. But regardless, I've always gotten stressed out over taxes, even back when I was a salaried employee and the only income I was reporting was my paycheck and some interest from my savings account .

Using an accountant, however, makes the process of filing taxes less stressful for me. So his fees are worth it for that reason alone.

2. My tax situation is somewhat complicated

As a self-employed freelance writer who owns her own business, there are specific tax rules I need to follow and forms I need to fill out. And I don't want to mess up any of that. By using an accountant, I don't have to worry about missing information or filing my taxes incorrectly.

3. My accountant knows more about tax laws than me

During the tax-filing season, I tend to write articles with tips on how to eke out more tax savings and how to avoid common pitfalls. But even though I have some knowledge about taxes, let's face it -- my accountant knows a lot more than I do. And so I'd rather rely on his expertise than my knowledge, even though I may know more about the tax code than the typical worker.

4. My accountant's fees often pay for themselves

My accountant doesn't work for me out of the goodness of his heart. Rather, he charges a fee for his time, as he should.

Now I'll be honest and say that my accountant isn't the least expensive one out there. But I have found that his fees easily pay for themselves. A few years back, my accountant alerted me to a change at the state level that's since saved me thousands of dollars on my taxes. That's something I probably never would have known about had I attempted to do my taxes on my own.

Should you hire an accountant for tax-filing purposes?

Say your tax situation is really straightforward -- you're a salaried employee with few or no other income sources and you commonly claim the standard deduction. In that case, there's probably no reason to spend money on an accountant when you can likely handle your taxes yourself or use a free tax software to handle the process.

But if you're nervous about doing your own taxes, you have deductions to itemize, or you're self-employed or own a business, then hiring an accountant could make a lot of sense. And remember, the amount you spend could more than make up for itself in the form of tax savings.

Check out The Ascent's best tax software for 2022

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Business Tax#Tax Filing#Tax Code
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Veracity Report

IRS Launches "Where's My Refund" 2.0

Amidst public concerns regarding the worst national inflation in half a century, the IRS streamlines their website. This article is comprised of information gleaned from interviews with IRS employees, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, as well as press releases from the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Seniors on Social Security Could Be Headed for a 20% Pay Cut

Social Security anticipates a revenue shortfall in the coming years. The program may have to slash benefits in the absence of adequate funding. Current and future beneficiaries should prepare financially for that possibility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
96K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy