ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Concert review: !!! (yes, that's the band's name) delivered show that kept audience dancing

By Curtis Schieber
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9btW_0gFV5iU300

“This is pop and there’s no defense/Silly, it’s stupid, it’s just pretend/Comes in waves, it’s got nothing to say/And if you ask me, it’s better that way.”

“This Is Pop 2,” by !!!, written by Nic Offer and Joel Ford.

Tall and lanky Nic Offer took the stage in the Rumba Cafe last night without his band and nothing but an old-fashioned transistor radio in his hand, saying that when coming to a town he liked to check out local radio. After airing and rejecting several selections he offered something far better, the recorded rhythm track from his band !!! (generally pronounced “chk chk chk”) performing what could serve as the group’s manifesto, “This Is Pop 2.” Soon, the three musicians who performed on the recording took the stage and seamlessly supplanted the tape.

Patio bars: 10 patio bars around Greater Columbus where you can enjoy the outdoors this summer

Already, if felt like something special was in the air. With a 70-minute set, including encore, the New York band fulfilled that promise. By the second song “A Little Bit (More)” and its techno beat, the crowd in the little club was whipped into a dancing frenzy that didn’t end all night.

Surely, the evening was made more magical because it happened in a small, crowded venue. Nearly the entire audience moved as synchronous as a school of hundreds of fish in the ocean. It felt like an event that each person in attendance would talk about for some time.

Offer ran with the opportunity. Thin and tall with a head full of blonde curls, he looked like Soft Machine co-founder Kevin Ayers and behaved like an animated David Johansen. From the first, he danced maniacally with arms held high. He bounced up and down with such abandon that he came dangerously close to ramming the giant iron beam that runs the length of the club ending over the stage. He jumped into the crowd repeatedly, visiting the sidewalk during one song and ending up on the bar fruging madly during another.

Summer music: Columbus Summer Fun 2022: Pop goes the music at indoor and outdoor concerts and festivals

If his manic performance and knowing sense of humor reminded of Sparks’ Russell Mael or Cheap Tricks’s Robin Zander, it also was the goofy, over-the-top dance of a rave kid.

Through most of the show singer Meah Pace provided not only foil for Offer but also pumped up the fever with classic soul and disco vocals.

The band never let the energy lag, as it dipped into vintage funk, disco, house and techno beats. The difference between hearing those rhythms delivered by a live band rather than reproduced on recordings by samples and computer files was a revelation. And the audience responded accordingly, moving in an organic mass with the band for the whole set.

The crack rhythm section was key, with Mario Andreoni and Rafael Cohen trading off on guitars and bass and Dan Gorman on drums. During one of the evening’s highs, the two guitarists laid down an irrepressible groove with dueling Nile Rodgers-styled funk riffs. In the opening number Cohen delivered a scintillating solo that suggested prog rocker Robert Fripp. Andreoni added nuance to many songs with a host of contributions that, unfortunately, likely got lost in the mayhem.

The 12 song performance was filled with such delights. The sassy “Un Puente” rode a hora beat but was delivered in Spanish. “Panama Canal” reached far for its metaphor in just one of several highly amusing songs with Pace all in on the joke. The titular message in “Dancing Is The Best Revenge” was carried to the people by the ever-wandering Offer but given its emotional impact by Pace’s insistent repetition.

Best of all, the band built crescendo after crescendo as powerfully as a set played by a DJ but did it with the spontaneity and musical skill that can only be delivered by a live band.

Columbus DJ, rapper and singer Opus Wild played a short opening set saturated with auto-tune and driven by earnestness.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Concert review: !!! (yes, that's the band's name) delivered show that kept audience dancing

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmonthly.com

Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Hocking Hills Wedding Chapel

Hocking Hills Wedding Chapel takes home the Ohio Destination Venue category for the third time this year. The Hocking Hills Wedding Chapel from Valley View Cabins offers couples a woodland wedding retreat only a quick hour’s drive from the city. Situated in the lush greenery of Ohio’s staple Hocking Hills State Park, the picturesque log chapel run by owners Eric and Karen Thompson pairs rustic charm with a simple elegance that frames each wedding as the focal point of the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
columbusmonthly.com

Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn

Form and function unite at the Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn, a wedding venue growing in popularity thanks to its natural beauty, bucolic charm and impeccable service. The Historic Barn is located on Jorgensen Farms, a working organic farm situated on 100 pastoral acres between New Albany and Westerville. Nestled among lush gardens and open fields, the barn and Oak Grove, its sister venue space, provide a picture-perfect setting to create a relaxed yet elegant experience. The Historic Barn, an 1800s post-and-beam structure with soaring ceilings and rustic charm, is a repeat winner in the Reception: Rustic/Barn category.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: St. Mary Catholic Church

Dedicated in 1868, St. Mary Catholic Church in German Village is the third-oldest Catholic church in Columbus, but it’s No. 1 among our readers this year for religious wedding ceremonies. The church recently completed an $8.5 million restoration, and the elaborate murals and carpentry are undoubtedly part of its...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Mael
Person
Robin Zander
Person
Robert Fripp
Person
Kevin Ayers
Person
David Johansen
1808Delaware

Chick’nCone Coming To Polaris Parkway

A new type of chicken restaurant has come to Ohio, and has chosen Delaware County as its next port of call. Chick’nCone offers chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken cones, and “c’jun fries.” Cones are made using friend chicken pieces coated with your choice of sauce and served inside a waffle cone. For a visual treat, check out their online menu page.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

July 4th celebrations in and around central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Across central Ohio, cities are gearing up for July 4th celebrations, from the Buckeye Lake Area Star Spangled Tradition to Red, White & BOOM! View your local July 4 parade, festival and fireworks below. Red, White & BOOM! July 1 Red, White and Boom is back with the biggest fireworks show in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dance#The Band#Concerts#Summer Music
Travel Maven

8 of the Most Amazing Caves in Ohio You Must See Before You Die

One of the world's most interesting geological wonders, Ohio is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in stalactite crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.
1808Delaware

New Playground Soon To Open At Freeman Road Park

Summer is the ideal time to open a new playground, especially one which has been long-awaited. The Freeman Road Park layground will be available for use at the end of this month. This achievement will be celebrated on July 6 at 6:30 PM in the best way possible – with popsicles and prizes.
WESTERVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Chip Chick

After This Dog Shelter Suffered From A Power Outage, The Community Came Together To Save All The Dogs From The Heat

A week ago today, a heat wave rolled through Columbus, Ohio, and right in the middle of it, the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center suffered from a power outage. At 2:30 that afternoon, all of the power went out, leaving the dogs in the shelter at risk. While the shelter does have a generator, it only connects to parts of their building and not the entire thing.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain & storms to bring slight break from hot weather for Columbus area

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, strong storms later, gusty winds possible, high 93. It has been a hot day today with temps the hottest of the season so far with highs in the middle 90s at 95°. Tonight expect mostly clear skies, with winds becoming light to calm overnight with lows in the lower 70s. We will see mostly sunny skies to start on Wednesday with highs climbing to the lower 90s with higher humidity.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy