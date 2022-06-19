ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater man accused of stealing over $10K in lottery tickets from gas station job

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vt86T_0gFV4wdC00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a Clearwater man Friday who they said stole over $10,000 worth of lottery tickets from the gas station he worked at.

An affidavit said that Dalvin Terrell Young, 22, was employed at a Racetrac gas station from Nov. 30, 2021, to Dec. 28, 2021.

Deputies said that during that time, Young stole around $10,590.60 in lottery ticket from under the cashier counter.

The thefts happened approximately 100 times over 16 shifts, according to authorities.

Deputies said Young was seen taking the tickets on surveillance video. His former coworkers identified him as a suspect to authorities.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges for grand theft and scheme to defraud.

Comments / 28

Jeff Eanes
3d ago

Smartest criminal ever!!!!!!!!! It such a shame that they can't put him in prison for ever .

Reply(1)
10
Bobby Leo
3d ago

And you thought you would get away with that...???...they check lottery inventory I bet every week...

Reply(1)
7
