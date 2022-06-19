Just how cold is Lake Tahoe? I took the plunge to find out.
Underestimating the lake's chilly depths puts swimmers at risk of cold water...www.sfgate.com
Underestimating the lake's chilly depths puts swimmers at risk of cold water...www.sfgate.com
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0