Nothing funds like a Deere

Mike Adkinson is expected to roll into Side Lake Thursday afternoon on his 2008 John Deere 3320 tractor after driving it more than 1,700 miles to raise money to help fight Parkinson’s disease.

“People have been so kind and behind something like this, especially with all the entrenchment in this nation at this time,” Adkinson of Bellingham, Wash., said. “I just wanted to believe it could be better than that. It sure has been.”

Adkinson’s goal is to raise $50,000 for the American Parkinson Disease Association.

From Washington to Minnesota, through rain, snow, sun, across plains, mountain passes, and down interstates, Adkinson has received overwhelming support.

“There have been people who have walked up to me and given me two dollars and four dollars,” Adkinson said. “But then, there’s been big donors. I would say the average is $100.”

About a million people in the United States and 10 million worldwide are living with Parkinson’s Disease, according to the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Parkinson’s Disease is a chronic, progressive disease that’s characterized by movement disorders, motor symptoms, tremors, muscle stiffness, and slowness of movement.

Adkinson departed May 15 from Bellingham, on his three-cylinder compact diesel tractor, dubbed “Spirit of Friends,” in honor of his brother Dan.

Dan, who lives in Concrete, Wash., last year was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“I figured I needed a challenge, so I started thinking seriously about it,” Adkinson said. “People said “You’re nuts, you can’t do that’!”

Adkinson is married to the former Phyllis Johnson, a 1975 Hibbing High School graduate.

His brother-in-law is Michael Raich of Hibbing, Minnesota North College president.

Towing a small trailer promoting Parkinson’s support, Adkinson says he’s averaged about 12-13 miles per hour.

Adkinson travels anywhere from 50 to 90 miles per day, depending on weather and how many times he stops to talk with people or media, he said.

“When I started out, it got so wet,” Adkinson said. “The first few days were so nasty and there’s no cab on the tractor. And then in the (mountain) passes, I got snowed on. It’s been leisurely, but you also have to be attentive when you’re one foot from the ditch all the time.”

Along the way, Adkinson received support from dozens of people, businesses, hotels offering free lodging, and Gooseneck Implement Co., a major North Dakota John Deere dealer.

On the trip, he lost an oil seal on a front wheel, needed to have the front tires replaced and had to have hydraulic oil added to the gearbox, he said.

However, Gooseneck Implement Co. sent out a service truck which allowed him to continue driving the tractor to their nearest shop.

“The Gooseneck people said, ‘We know what you’re doing and when you get to North Dakota, we’ll take care of you’,” Adkinson said. “They drove 50 miles to put hydraulic oil in the gearbox to make sure I got to their shop.”

His wife Phyllis has been key to coordinating the drive, Adkinson said

“It’s all been about friends behind me and Phyllis has really done it all,” Adkinson said. “She’s done all the social media, laid out things and kept track of everything.”

Adkinson is the type of person who makes friends easily and always helps others, Phyllis said.

“Our friends say Mike collects friends,” Phyllis said. “He likes people and goes out of his way to know them. He talks to people on the street and asks them what they need and he always carries jackets around with him.”

During the past couple years, Adkinson built 150 desks for home school students, she said.

“It was a win-win,” she said. “He just loved delivering those desks and the kids loved getting them.”

After arriving at Side Lake mid-afternoon on Thursday, Adkinson said Raich may buy the tractor from him.

“Mike and I always laughed about it,” Adkinson said. “He said, ‘You’re not using your tractor. I’ll have to buy it from you’.”

Adkinson said he hopes the ride will bring more awareness to Parkinson’s Disease and increased support.

“I’ve run into lots of people,” Adkinson said. “I ran into a group of four guys from a construction company outside of a hotel. We got to talking and they were real interested in it. I’ve found a lot of people who have someone in their family or extended family with Parkinson’s. I also talked with a Rotary group of about 23. I asked them how many families had been touched by Parkinson’s and they all raised their hands except one.”

As for getting back home, it won’t be on a tractor.

“He teased me that he’s going to drive one of those big mining trucks back,” Phyllis said. “But I came here in our pickup and we’re going to tow that trailer back for a little more exposure.”

For more information on Adkinson’s trip visit: Tractor Trip for Parkinson’s.

Donations can be made at bit.ly/tractor-trip