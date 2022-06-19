Aleksandar Kolarov retires from professional football

New York City FC began life under interim head coach Nick Cushing with a 1-1 draw at home to the Colorado Rapids on Sunday. The reigning MLS Cup champions came into the match off of the shock loss of head coach Ronny Deila, who departed for Belgian side Standard Liege last week. In his absence, former assistant Cushing has taken up the role until the end of the season with a very clear intention: keep on doing the same things that have made NYCFC so successful over the past couple of years.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO