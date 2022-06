(Maryville) -- A Glenwood woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71, 2 miles north of Maryville at around 8:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Ford pickup driven by 21-year-old Jordyn Miller of Glenwood and a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 39-year-old Cory Money of Maryville were both southbound on 71 when Miller's vehicle struck a unit towed behind Money's pickup with its left mirror. Miller's vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and went airborne over a creek. Miller's pickup then struck the ground on its wheels, and continued through a barb wire fence and into a corn field, where it came to rest facing east.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO