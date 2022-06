Pierre, S.D. — Tuesday, state senators removed South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office after he struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever while driving. After the accident in Sept. 2020, questions arose about Ravnsborg's conduct including a statement that he didn't immediately know he hit a person rather than a deer. A police investigation showed that Boever was walking on the shoulder of a highway when Ravnsborg struck him.

PIERRE, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO