Prince William marks Father's Day with a cute photo of him and his 3 children on a family vacation

By Joshua Zitser
 3 days ago

A photograph of Prince William with his children Princess Charlotte, left, Prince Louis, center, and Prince George, right, in Petra, Jordan.

Kensington Palace

  • Kensington Palace shared a photo of Prince William with his children to mark Father's Day.
  • The photo shows the royal with his arms around Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and with Prince Louis on his shoulders.
  • The snap was taken in Jordan last year — a location with significance to Kate Middleton.

Kensington Palace, the royal residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge , shared a photo on Sunday of Prince William grinning with his children on a family vacation.

The photograph shows Prince William with his arms around Prince George , 8, and Princess Charlotte , 7, and with Prince Louis , 4, perched on his shoulders, to mark Father's Day.

On a Twitter on Sunday, it was captioned: "Wishing a Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!"

In the photograph, the family is pictured in casual clothing and mid-laughter while on vacation in Petra, Jordan, last year.

The location has significance to the family. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, lived in Jordan as a child for two years when her father worked for British Airways.

A family photo from the same trip was featured last year on the Cambridges' official Christmas card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYpzd_0gFV2yT400
A photo taken in Jordan that was used for the Cambridges' 2021 Christmas card

Kensington Palace

Prince William will celebrate his 40th birthday on Tuesday. Last year, his 39th birthday fell on Father's Day.

In 2021, Prince William's Father's Day post paid tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, who could be seen alongside the Queen with all of their grandchildren in a photograph. 2021 marked the first Father's Day the royal family observed without Prince Philip.

